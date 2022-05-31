Greens thank Bendigo as election count wraps up

AS the election winds down, across the country Greens candidates are thanking their electorates as the victories of four House of Representative members and 12 senators are set to shake up parliament house.
The Greens are calling the election a 'Greens-slide', as the party secures 11.8 per cent of the primary vote with 81 per cent of the vote counted.
In Bendigo, the party achieved an overall swing of 2.4 per cent and a primary vote of up to 42 per cent in the Castlemaine and Kyneton region.
While Labor MP Lisa Chesters comfortably retained the Bendigo seat, Greens candidate Cate Sinclair said the strong swing to the Greens in the region will mean a change in mindset for Ms Chesters.
"Our community voted Greens to send a clear message that they want action on climate change and the cost of living crisis," she said.
"Greens preferences have helped elect Lisa Chesters.
"The strong Greens vote means Lisa Chesters must listen to Greens voters and take action on climate action, housing and education."
On Tuesday, the Labor party announced its ministry, appointing a record number of women to the frontbench including Linda Burney, Penny Wong and Katy Gallagher.
The new ministry will also include Australia's first Muslim federal ministers, Ed Husic and Anne Aly.
For the Greens, the party said it would work hard with Labor to enact strong climate and housing policies.
Ms Sinclair thanked Bendigo voters for their belief in her and the party.
"The Greens are the most powerful third party in Australia's history," she said.
"I thank everyone in Bendigo who voted Greens, particularly those who voted Green for the first time as well as our dedicated volunteers who worked so hard on our grassroots campaign."
