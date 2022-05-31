Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Get the latest breaking news, sport, weather and COVID updates here

Updated June 1 2022 - 6:08am, first published May 31 2022 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man blows three times legal limit, loses licence

A man has lost his licence in Maryborough on Wednesday after allegedly committing several road offences.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.