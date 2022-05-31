Man blows three times legal limit, loses licence

A man has lost his licence in Maryborough on Wednesday after allegedly committing several road offences.
Police first observed the man driving on the wrong side of the road out the front of the Maryborough station.
He immediately lost his licence for 12 months after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.151 - three times the legal limit.
In a statement made on Eyewatch - Goldfields Police Service Area officers said the man will have to attend court for drink driving offences.
Fourteen-year-old James has been missing since May 13.
Last seen at Clarkefield Kyneton police are urging the public to come forward if they have information on his whereabouts.
If you've seen James or know anything about his disappearance contact police on (03) 5421 2900.
Bendigo has seen a decline in daily coronavirus infections recording 211 on Wednesday - a drop of 23 compared to Tuesday.
The municipality now has 1265 active cases, 49 fewer than the previous day according to data from the Department of Health.
The majority of new infections were linked to postcodes 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556.
Surrounding shires also recorded new cases.
Buloke Shire reported an additional six infections, Loddon a further 11 and Gannawarra Shire 17.
Campaspe noted 56 new infections across the shire.
Mount Alexander and Central Goldfields recorded 38 and 23 new coronavirus cases, respectively, while Macedon Ranges saw an additional 76 overnight.
Victoria has recorded 9934 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours a rise of 339 compared to Tuesday's numbers.
There are now 56,235 active infections across the state.
Currently, 528 people are in hospital with the virus, 30 in the ICU and nine on ventilators. Overnight, 17 people died.
COVID vaccination rates continue to climb across the state, with 67.5 per cent of eligible Victorians having received three jabs.
In case you missed it, the state government announced yesterday the influenza vaccine would now be free to anyone six months or older.
This comes on the back of Andrea Metcalf, City of Greater Bendigo mayor, urging residents to get both jabs to protect themselves and each other.
There's no respite to the cold on the first day of winter with Bendigo set to reach a top of 12.
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts expect Bendigo to be partly cloudy with winds increasing slightly in the middle of the day before easing in the evening.
Snow is again a possibility in the Castlemaine and Kyneton areas, with forecasters tipping it to fall from 600 metres.
Kyneton will reach just 9 degrees while Castlemaine could get to 11.
Like Bendigo, Echuca will be partly cloudy with winds easing in the evening and a top of 13 degrees.
