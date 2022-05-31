BCHS calls for more talk about risks of vaping

Most e-cigarettes in Australia contain nicotine, even those that claim they don't

Some e-cigarettes contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes

Vapes contain flavouring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease

Vapes contain volatile organic compounds and other ultrafine particles

Vapes contain cancer-causing chemicals

Vapes contain nickel, tin and lead

People who vape are more likely to take up and become addicted to cigarettes



Vaping can cause mouth and throat irritation, coughing and wheezing, worsening asthma, chest

pain, raised blood pressure, raised heart rate, upset stomach, nausea.

E-liquids (with or without nicotine) have the potential to cause poisoning if swallowed or absorbed

through the skin - and can be fatal