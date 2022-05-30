A former mining diggings turned tourism attraction that lay dormant prior to 2020 has struck gold.
Porcupine Village, near Maldon, will receive $1.7 million in state government funding to restore and redevelop the site.
The investment is expected to Maldon's gold rush history to life for tourists and create more than 100 jobs.
Doug and Debra Baird welcomed the funding, which would allow them and the owner to continue their work.
"It's been privately funded by the owner until now," Mr Baird said.
"A fair amount has gone into it and getting this money to assist us is the cherry on the cake.
"It allows us to continue the vision we had on paper - especially with the recent blow out on building materials that put us over our projected budget.
"We're thankful for the state government giving us this grant."
Among the work to be done as part of the Regional Tourism Investment Fund project will be restoration of the school, blacksmith and lolly shop to allow visitors to experience the village as would have been in the 1850s and learn how gold shaped Maldon and Victoria.
"Our region's gold rush history is something to be celebrated and we're proud to back projects like this to boost local tourism," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
Glamping tents and safari-style cabins will be part of the new accommodation being developed at Porcupine Village.
"We're investing in this project because it will create jobs now and allow future generations to learn about Victoria's fascinating gold rush era," Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said.
"The new accommodation will encourage visitors to stay longer and explore the Central Goldfields - that's a win for local business."
A native wildlife sanctuary and a function space for school excursions will also be developed as part of the project.
"More accommodation is the key," Mr Baird said. "We will have glamping and safari tents, an in-ground pool, caravan park and the wildlife park - which we are starting to stock now, so there will be walking tracks through there with native animals."
Mr and Mrs Baird arrived at the village at the start of 2021 to help restore and run the park.
"It was a significant opportunity for Debra and myself as managers," Mr Baird said. "The owner is terrific and hugely passionate about education and history.
"This has the ability to bring kids and visitors in from around the world and allow them to step back in time.
"Offering an old village is a significantly different (tourist attraction). This is rough and ready while Sovereign Hill, which is beautiful and has buildings with nice weatherboards and paint work - (Porcupine Village) was propped up to help the miners, it is a different experience."
In the past year, Mr and Mrs Baird have refurbished the motel accommodation, the restaurant and the manager's residence.
Porcupine Village is not yet open to the public but Mr and Mrs Baird offered overnight visitors at Easter to help with the overflow of tourists that were in Maldon.
"It is hard to get accommodation in peak times, so if it helps businesses and people out then it's good," Mr Baird said.
"The word we kept hearing was 'wow'. Everyone who stayed thought it was terrific. It was nothing but positive."
Victoria's Goldfields economy relies heavily on tourism with more than 8.1 million visitors the region in the year ending December, 2019.
"Locals are desperate for the motel and restaurant to open," Mr Baird said. "We met the Maldon traders a while ago at the village and 70 people turned up, all very enthusiastic.
"They recognise we are not taking work, we're bringing it to them."
Mr Baird is hopeful of opening Porcupine Village to the public in five weeks.
"Currently, the motel is permitted and ready to open as is the restaurant. We are waiting on a liquor license in next five weeks and some council approvals on town planning.
"We plan to open the restaurant, motel and village all together."
