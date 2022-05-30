Dogs For Life is calling for people in Greater Bendigo to take in a foster puppy - all for a good cause.
More people are needed when it comes to fostering future assistance dogs for people with medical conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), seizures or autism.
If you're interested but nervous about the training, don't be. La Trobe Bendigo's Dog Lab trainer Lana Field has the hefty task of preparing young dogs for their future helping humans.
And you'd be surprised, assistance dogs come in all shapes and sizes.
Just take current members of the Dog Lab young Doug and calm Ari.
Doug, who comes from a working line and is suitably focused to take on the assistance dog task and is an incredibly energetic - and very cute - springer spaniel. While Ari, a black Labrador, is older and calmer and is what most people first think of when they hear the words 'assistance dog'.
Other common breeds of assistance dogs include golden retrievers and Lagotto Romagnolas, Ms Field said.
"(There's a variety of options) because different breeds have something different to offer," she said, "but it also comes down to the dog's personality."
"Some breeds and dogs are better for people with seizures, being able to sense that and pick that up, while others are better for children with autism because they aren't worried if the child gets anxious or if they get loud."
There are seven dogs in the Dog Lab team's care at the moment and there will be an upcoming information session for anyone interested in offering a home to puppies like Doug or Ari.
It's not just about having an adorable new family member - chosen families will need to socialise the future assistance dog from eight weeks to around 14 to 18 months when they will be ready to head to their forever homes.
"You will receive ongoing support and direction from our trainers on a regular basis and all training equipment, food, and medical bills will be paid for by Dogs For Life," Ms Field said.
Families will need to be able to meet trainers weekly and take your canine friend out for exposure sessions or walks three times a time for a minimum of 15 minutes each.
It is certainly a commitment, with the puppies never to be left for more than four hours, but what a cute reward. And participants will be making a real difference to someone in need.
Dogs For Life has previously supplied assistance dogs to those with autism and PTSD, including returned war veterans.
An information session will take place on June 15, at 6pm at Kangaroo Flat RSL. More information is available at dogsforlife.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
