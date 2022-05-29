Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo hosts senior Victoria Police officers at community safety forum

May 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INNOVATION: Acting Chief Commissioner Nugent said the use of technology was a great aid to police. Picture: NONI HYETT

SOME of the state's highest ranking police officers have gathered in Bendigo for a community safety forum, led by Acting Chief Commissioner Rick Nugent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.