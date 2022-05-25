Police investigate 'suspicious' fire at Camp Hill Primary School overnight

8am
POLICE and fire investigators are on scene at Camp Hill Primary School in Bendigo, where a fire has extensively damaged at least one building early on Thursday morning.
Just before 5am emergency services were called to the Gaol Road school and found a building well alight.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious and have established a crime scene at the school.
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
