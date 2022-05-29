Bendigo Advertiser
Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Sandhurst too strong for plucky Pies

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:25am, first published 1:30am
GOOD DAY: Cobi Maxted and Noah Walsh were influential in Sandhurst's win over Maryborough. Picture: NONI HYETT

Sandhurst secured its third win of the BFNL season with a comfortable 109-point victory over Maryborough at Princes Park.

