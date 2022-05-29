BFNL: Brilliant Brett bags 14 goals for Bulldogs

A 14-goal haul from forward Joel Brett was the highlight of Golden Square's 180-point hiding of Castlemaine at Wade Street.
Brett had a day out inside forward 50 as the Bulldogs racked up a cricket score, 33.9 (207) to 4.3 (27).
Straight kicking is usually the exception rather than the norm for the Bulldogs.
33 goals from 42 scoring shots was a statistic that pleased the coach.
"We've been working a bit on our goalkicking, but the main focus has been forward connection and getting into better positions," Carter said.
"There's a lot that goes into that, but a lot of selfless acts and lowering the eyes to hit up a better option are part of it and that was highlighted today.
"It was a really selfless performance in the front half today."
Brett was the benefactor, with the majority of his 14 goals coming from set shots.
"He was brilliant all day and he probably would have passed off five,'' Carter said.
"Even in the last quarter, when he probably could have chased a bigger bag, he passed off two or three.
"(Centre half-forward) Jayden Burke (five goals) was terrific as well. He set the scene early and he probably had about 12 contested marks for the day.
"His work rate is enormous and that goes a long way to our forward line functioning well."
Jarrod Fitzpatrick, Liam Barrett, Jack Geary and Jake Thrum were other good players for the Dogs, who now prepare for a trip down the Calder Highway to face top side Gisborne.
It was a tough day at the office for a Castlemaine side that struggles to be competitive if it's not at full strength.
With key recruits Bailey Henderson, Zac Denahy and Tom Cain unavailable, the Pies' depth was tested.
The Pies were competitive in the opening quarter and kicked two goals, but could only manage two more majors for the match.
Midfielder Tommy Horne was once again named the Magpies' best, while Liam Wilkinson (two goals), Brendan Josey, Riley Pedretti, William Moran and Brodie Browne-Kerr battled hard against the odds.
It doesn't get much easier for the Pies, who have games against Eaglehawk and Sandhurst over the next fortnight to round out the first half of the season.
