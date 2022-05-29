BFNL: McKenna shows his class in Gisborne's demolition of Roos

Ace Gisborne spearhead Pat McKenna kicked his side to an impressive 99-point belting of Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
McKenna finished with 11.2 in one of the best full-forward displays in the BFNL this season.
On their home deck at Dower Park the Roos looked reasonably competent in the first quarter, nailing two goals to five, but a barren third term left them 54 points adrift at the last change.
McKenna had able assistance in and around the Bulldogs' goalmouth with Matt Panuccio and Luke Ellings finishing with three majors apiece.
Mitch Collins, Pat Murphy and Liam Collins worked hard around the stoppages for the Roos, but in the end they were simply overwhelmed by Flynn Lakey, Sam Graham and a pack of Gisborne mids who kept feeding McKenna match-long.
Jack Reaper and Jake Normington led a stingy and hard-running Gisborne defence as the accurate Bulldogs steamed home to a 22.12 (144) to 6.9 (45) victory.
Gisborne's 2012 Michelsen Medallist Scott Walsh opened the goal-scoring for the visitors as he drilled a long shot at the Station Street end before McKenna nailed two majors within moments.
Pacy Mitch Rovers replied with the Roos second goal at the 23-minute mark to leave the Roos 16 points adrift at the first change.
And that's as close as they were to get for the rest of the afternoon. The Bulldogs added 7.2 to 3.4 in the second quarter as McKenna landed three majors to take his tally to six by the long break.
His ability to land long shots, coupled with his agility in snapping truly from congested situations, were a delight to watch.
For the Roos the third quarter was a mixture of tight defence and nil scoring of their own. They held the Bulldogs to 2.5 but added just one miserable behind.
Gisborne key defender Jack Reaper was virtually impassable inside 50m at the town end. He hauled in two big marks inside 90 seconds while at ground level Jake Normington mopped up consistently.
McKenna made no mistake from straight in front at the Station Street end and then continued on relentlessly in the final term as his personal goal tally approached double figures.
Flat's Nick Keogh and Ryan O'Keefe were the pick of the Flat defence and they weren't short of work as the Gisborne mids kept pumping the ball forward.
No one could stop the sure-handed McKenna, though. His third in a final term burst came after he'd hauled in a pack mark, swivelled around and then ran into an unguarded scorebord end goalmouth.
And McKenna was unselfish, too. His across-the half-forward line pass to first gamer Connor Flynn resulted in the youngster's opening major, followed up by another assured shot from Nick Doolan.
Just before these Bulldog scores, though, Mitch Rovers managed to end the Roos' goal-scoring drought.
Sixteen minutes in he landed the goal-of-the-day at the Station Street end. The ball had bounced up to about chest height and Rovers managed to soccer the ball through.
It was the Roos only second half major following a goal-less third term.
