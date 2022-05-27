BFNL netball: Roos, Bulldogs reignite rivalry

KANGAROO Flat and Gisborne are primed to add another chapter to their fierce and exhilarating rivalry at Dower Park on Saturday.
No two BFNL teams, with the possible exception of Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst, have produced as many cliffhangers in recent times as the Roos and Bulldogs, who come into another blockbuster placed second and third on the ladder, with matching 5-1 records.
Advertisement
The Roos and Bulldogs played out one of the matches of the season last year when they drew 43-43 at Gardiner Reserve in round three.
The margin was only two goals Kangaroo Flat's way when they met again in round 11, with the Bulldogs storming home late to almost grab the points.
In 2019, Gisborne prevailed twice in the minor rounds by one goal and by four goals.
The only real anomaly in the sequence was a 15-goal win to the Roos, when it counted most, in the 2019 qualifying final.
Rival coaches Jayden Cowling and Tarryn Rymer are expecting neither side to give an inch on Saturday.
"We're pumped. Considering we've just had the week off, it's a great game to come back into," Roos coach Cowling said.
"The week off was a great chance for the girls and me to reset and have a week off from training as it's been pretty crazy with the pre-season and all.
"It was good to just refresh and get ready for a strong finish to the first half of the season."
Cowling acknowledged the Bulldogs' across the court strength, led by star defender Maddy Stewart.
"Every time we play Gisborne it's a tough, tight contest from start to finish," he said.
"The last time we played them we only got up by two and it was a draw before that.
"We're expecting nothing less than the same close battle and one that we are looking forward to."
The Roos' power and depth across the court were on full show in their most recent win over Castlemaine, with all nine players taking the court making a solid contribution.
That was particularly evident in the goal circle where Abbey Ryan combined with Lou Dupuy and Julia Clarke at different stages to keep the scoreboard ticking whenever the Magpies threatened.
Coming off a 19-goal win over South Bendigo, Gisborne coach Rymer said her side was looking forward to a strong hit-out against another quality side.
"We'll certainly use it as a measure of where we are at," she said.
Advertisement
"We're a little light on numbers, but we are bringing Liv Rodda up from A-reserve and she could easily play A-grade most weeks.
"I feel we will match up really nicely against them. We're prepared for a very physical match, it always is when our two teams meet. And it's always close."
Rymer, who will miss the game to attend a wedding in Western Australia, is excited to see how her young guns Rodda, Emerson Lakey and Kiralee Collings handle the test against the Roos' blue-chip midcourt combination of Chelsea Sartori, Ashley Ryan and Milly Wicks.
"The good thing when you are playing a team like Flat, you do know what to expect - lots of depth," she said.
"And we know we are really going to have string together four good quarters of netball.
Advertisement
"Our aim to to just make sure we score off our turnovers."
In other round seven games, South Bendigo hosts Strathfieldsaye at the QEO, Maryborough clashes with Sandhurst at Princes Park, Kyneton makes the trip to Canterbury Park to take on Eaglehawk and Golden Square is at home against Castlemaine.
ROUND 6 RECAP:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.