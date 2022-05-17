Bendigo Advertiser

BFNL netball: Coach hails Storm's grit and determination

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFIDENCE BOOSTER: Ella Henry was a key contributor in a come from behind victory for Strathfieldsaye on Saturday against Maryborough. It was the Storm's second win of the 2022 BFNL A-grade season. File picture: NONI HYETT

IT WASN'T a pretty win, by her own admission, but Strathfieldsaye coach Steph Freemantle says she was happy to take the four points against Maryborough last Saturday any way they came.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.