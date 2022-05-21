BFNL netball: Coach says Dragons not at their best yet

A SECOND straight massive win for Sandhurst has come with the caveat of plenty of improvement to come from the Dragons.
Triple premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said her team had played far from its best netball in an 80-17 victory over Eaglehawk at the QEO on Saturday.
Advertisement
The standalone clash in support of the Pat Cronin Foundation brought round six to an end with the undefeated Dragons continuing their reign at the top of the BFNL A-grade ladder, one win ahead of Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne (both 5-1).
Rapt to have continued their winning momentum, Gilchrist said the Dragons had not played well at various stages and even admitted to 'a few stern words' to her players at quarter time.
"I was a bit mind blown with the score - I know it's an old cliche, but it didn't feel like the game was reflected in such a big score," she said.
"We felt that we were in control and were winning the game, but, to Eaglehawk's credit, it certainly didn't feel like the scoreline was that severe.
"We did not play well at times. The girls did get a bit of a stern talking-to from me at quarter time. The first quarter was not what we wanted, I don't think we were focused enough."
In an encouraging sign for the Dragons, but not so much for the rest of the competition, Gilchrist was adamant there were better performances ahead.
"The girls still played well, but we were just a little bit off," she said.
"But there's always room for improvement.
"(6-0) is still a great place to be. Apart from a few patches today (on Saturday), the girls are really firing. It's a good place to be and nice to win the early ones."
A 63-goal win, which followed a 70-goal victory over Golden Square last round, was led by dominant goal shooter and recipient of Sandhurst's Pat Cronin Foundation Medal Bec Smith.
The Dragons sharpshooter followed up an 82-goal performance against the Bulldogs in round five with more than 60 of her side's 80 against the Hawks.
Gilchrist could not speak highly enough of Smith's game and overall season.
"She is being fed really well, but is really working overtime to present as an awesome target," she said.
Defender Sophie Shoebridge, who spent a couple of quarters at goal attack against Golden Square, continued her stellar season back in defence, as did Imogen Sexton.
The Dragons will look to continue their winning run next Saturday at Maryborough, a venue they have at times struggled at, despite coming away with the win.
Eaglehawk dipped to 1-5 and remained on ninth place on the ladder.
Advertisement
Next up for the Hawks is a home clash against Kyneton.
In matches played last week as part of round six, Gisborne defeated South Bendigo 55-36, Kangaroo Flat won 57-41 at Castlemaine, Strathfieldsaye beat Maryborough 48-45, and Kyneton prevailed over Golden Square 54-40.
MORE NETBALL: LVFNL Eagles fly high against rival powerhouse
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.