BFNL: Gisborne star impresses in VFL hitout, unlikely to play against Roos

Brad Bernacki's outstanding start to the BFNL season has caught the attention of Essendon's VFL team.
The Gisborne ball magnet played for Essendon VFL last weekend when the Dogs had the bye and he didn't look out of place.
Playing against Richmond at the MCG in a curtain-raiser to the Dreamtime at the 'G clash, Bernacki picked up 20 possessions and took nine marks to be one of Essendon's best players.
Bernacki was named in Gisborne's side to play Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday, but Bulldogs' coach Rob Waters said there was a strong chance the midfielder would miss the game against the Roos and play for Essendon in Sunday's VFL clash with Coburg.
"He's a very good player and from all reports he handled himself very well last week,'' Waters said of Bernacki.
"It's great for him that he's getting this opportunity. Last week he had the chance to play on the MCG - who wouldn't want to do that?"
Under AFL Victoria rules, Bernacki can play up to 12 games at VFL level this season before being ruled ineligible to play BFNL finals.
The 22-year-old is averaging a BFNL best 38.2 possessions per game for Gisborne - 16 of those possessions contested.
He also leads the league in clearances and ground ball gets.
"You want to push your players up and have them play at the highest level they can,'' Waters said.
"There is a fear (that he could play the rest of the year in the VFL), but we'll wait and see what happens.
"We're not the only club that has to deal with this.
"Essendon has the bye next week, so he'll be right for us next week."
Bernacki's likely absence this weekend is one less headache for the developing Kangaroo Flat midfield.
However, the Roos' defenders will have to deal with Gisborne star forward Pat McKenna, who returns from a calf injury.
"He's done everything right for a couple of weeks on the track,'' Waters said of McKenna.
"He's meticulous in the way he prepares himself for his footy, so he'll be ready to go."
While McKenna returns, centre half-forward Jack Scanlon (shoulder) remains on the sidelines.
Gisborne is the only unbeaten team in the BFNL through six rounds, while the Roos are in eighth place with a 2-4 record.
Kangaroo Flat's most recent victory over Gisborne was in round 11, 2016.
The Bulldogs have won the past eight encounters between the two clubs by an average margin of 82.5 points.
KANGAROO FLAT
B: D.Stagg, J.Hywood, D.Kelly
HB: M.Trewhella, R.O'Keefe, N.Keogh
C: C.Smith, J.Mayes, L.Collins
HF: S.Barnes, L.Wilson, M.Rovers
F: E.Roberts, M.Collins, M.Johnson
R: N. Lang, K.Symons, P.Murphy
Int: H.O'Brien, B.Franzini, B.Fry, H.Lockhart
GISBORNE
B: L.Rodgers, J.Reaper, J.Normington
HB: J.Owen, L.Spear, M.Lord
C: T.Fraser, L.Ellings, S.Bell-Bartels
HF: J.Kemp, S.Walsh, B.Bernacki
F: M.Panuccio, B.Eales, P.McKenna
R: B.Blake, F.Lakey, N.Doolan
Int: C.Flynn, M.Jinkins, S.Graham, H.Thomas
