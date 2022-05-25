PREMIER DATA: Each BFNL's club's top performing players through six rounds

READ MORE: BFNL RD 6: Stats what I'm talkin' about
KYNETON is bucking the trend of the first six rounds of the Bendigo Football-Netball League season with a defender as its top-ranked Premier Data player.
Advertisement
Kyneton recruit Frazer Driscoll heads the Tigers' player rankings with 761 points.
The Premier Data player ranking points are calculated off 34 statistical categories, with all but Kyneton having midfielders ranked No.1.
Driscoll has joined the Tigers from Southern Districts in the Northern Territory league and has also previously played with North Adelaide and quickly proven a major asset for a Kyneton side that is sitting fifth on the ladder with a 3-3 record.
Driscoll is ranked No.1 in the BFNL for spoils per game with 5.3, narrowly ahead of team-mate Harrison Huntley (5.2), while fellow Tigers' defender Mason Crozier is sixth with 4.3.
Driscoll is also among the top-ranked players for one per centers per game (No.6, 7.0), defensive 50 tackles (No.4, 2.2), intercept possessions (No.2, 7.3) and rebound 50s (No.1, 12.7).
Overall, Driscoll is the No.5 ranked player in the competition, which continues to be led by Gisborne star Brad Bernacki on 1038 points.
Bernacki has been the No.1 ranked player in the competition from the outset when he racked up 199 points in the Bulldogs' round one win over Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve.
As well as Driscoll and Bernacki, the other players who are leading their club rankings are Castlemaine's Tommy Horne (722), Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler (694), Golden Square's Jack Geary (808), Kangaroo Flat's Liam Collins (688), Maryborough's Aiden Hare (932), Sandhurst's Noah Walsh (619), South Bendigo's Cooper Leon (793) and Strathfieldsaye's Jake Moorhead (710).
Meanwhile, round six came to a close last Saturday with a stand-alone game at the QEO where Eaglehawk defeated Sandhurst by 15 points, 14.13 (97) to 11.16 (82).
Sandhurst hard-nut Zach Pallprat topped the game's ranking points with 129 points for a performance that featured 31 possessions, 10 marks, three clearances and a goal.
Eaglehawk's top-ranked player was Dillon Williams with 125 points, with his statline including 25 possessions, seven marks, nine tackles, four clearances and a goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ROUND 1:
Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
ROUND 2:
Golden Square 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42)
Gisborne 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67)
Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66)
Castlemaine 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86)
Advertisement
Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
Advertisement
South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
ROUND 4:
Gisborne 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19)
Sandhurst 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59)
Golden Square 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47)
Advertisement
South Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87)
ROUND 5:
Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18)
South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37)
Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70)
Advertisement
Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77)
ROUND 6:
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Advertisement
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.