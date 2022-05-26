Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos will be aiming to pick up from where they left off in their last game when a strong second half delivered a 38-point victory over Castlemaine a fortnight ago.
But the level of opposition steps up significantly when they host the unbeaten Gisborne, which has won three of its six games by triple figures, including its last outing against what had been an in-form South Bendigo by 106 points.
Big challenge for the Roos to try to match the Bulldogs in the contest, with Gisborne ranked No.1 for contested possessions (114.2), while Kangaroo Flat (67.3) is last.
Last time: Gisborne 23.20 (158) def Kangaroo Flat 10.8 (68).
Since 2010: Gisborne 16; Kangaroo Flat 6.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
After three wins in a row it was back to earth with a thud for South Bendigo last round when on the end of a 106-point hiding from Gisborne.
Now another testing assignment looms against the Storm - a team the Bloods haven't beaten since 2012.
The Bloods are back on the QEO where they play a good brand of running football, while it's also a venue that has been a happy hunting ground for the Storm over the years as their four flags since 2014 will attest.
The Bloods are the third best tackling side in the competition laying 66.2 per game and will need to bring four quarters of relentless tackle pressure if they are to cause the upset.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 17.13 (115) def South Bendigo 11.8 (74).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 17; South Bendigo 4; Drawn 1.
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
The showcase game of Indigenous Round in what should be a bounce-back performance from Square.
The first four rounds went according to plan for the Bulldogs with four comfortable wins by an average of 106 points.
But back-to-back losses the previous two rounds against Kyneton (seven points) and Sandhurst (12) now has the Bulldogs only holding onto their top three position by percentage.
It has been a hard slog for the Magpies the past month with four losses in a row, including three by more than 100 points and being outscored 86 goals to 13 - hardly the formline you want preparing to take on an opponent you haven't beaten since 2005.
Last time: Golden Square 23.21 (159) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27).
Since 2010: Golden Square 22; Castlemaine 0.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Shapes as a cracking game between two sides coming off impressive wins last round.
The Tigers can now travel to Canterbury Park with affirmation that they can not only compete, but beat quality opposition given their gritty seven-point win over Golden Square in round six that has them sitting inside the top five at 3-3.
Paul Chapman's Tigers are getting their hands dirty leading the way in several defensive Premier Data categories, including being No.1 for spoils (32.7), blocks (8.5), tackles (68.3) and effective tackles (58.5), as well as hit-outs (52.2).
Meanwhile, with there being plenty of hype around Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye and until a fortnight ago Golden Square, the Hawks are ticking along nicely in fourth position with a 4-2 record and coming off a 15-point win over Sandhurst on the QEO last week.
Premiership player Sean Williams' return last week was a timely acquisition to bolster the forward stocks.
Last time: Eaglehawk 15.19 (109) def Kyneton 9.14 (68).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Kyneton 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Been a mighty tough month in particular for the Magpies, who have played the top four sides consecutively and lost all four by at least 122 points and been outscored 113 goals to seven.
The hope from the club was that post last week's bye the Magpies would get some key personnel back and be more competitive.
Next up for the Magpies is a Dragons' side that is 2-4 and needing to build some momentum after last week's QEO loss to Eaglehawk.
Last time: Sandhurst 21.20 (146) def Maryborough 1.1 (7).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 21; Maryborough 2.
Luke West (25) - Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst.
Adam Bourke (23) - Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Kyneton, Sandhurst.
Richard Jones (23) - Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Sandhurst.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Coach Linton Jacobs certainly has his Panthers firing - three wins in a row by margins of 100, 131 and 157 points speaks to the form the ladder-leaders are in.
One of the many key features of the Panthers over the past three weeks has been their flying starts in which they have been 49, 45 and 38 points up at quarter-time.
After kicking just one goal against Pyramid Hill last week, there's likely to be little respite coming for the Demons at home.
Last time: Marong 21.17 (143) def Calivil United 0.2 (2).
Since 2010: Calivil United 12; Marong 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
The Bulldogs should retain their unblemished record when they host Newbridge.
Over the past three weeks the Bulldogs have shown their scoring potency (kicked 195 against Maiden Gully); defensive prowess (held Calivil United to score of 8); and ability to grind out a win (beat Mitiamo by 4 points).
While the Bulldogs are flying, Newbridge has lost its past four games and looks to be in for another testing afternoon against one of the competition benchmarks.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 14.17 (101) def Newbridge 7.8 (50).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 14; Newbridge 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Only round seven, but a critical game in terms of the finals aspirations for both sides.
If Inglewood wins the Blues will have a two-game buffer inside the top five in their quest for a long-awaited first finals berth since 2003.
But a Bears' win at home would draw them level with the Blues on 12 points apiece and right in the finals picture.
Remarkable to think that last time these two sides played Bears Lagoon-Serpentine won by 248 points and Inglewood didn't kick a goal, but such has been their drastic turnaround, the Blues would be slight favourites on form so far this year.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 38.21 (249) def Inglewood 0.1 (1).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 18; Inglewood 4.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Much better signs for Maiden Gully YCW over the past fortnight with a win over Calivil United and fast-finishing defeat to Mitiamo by 11 points.
Now they get to test their improved form against fourth-placed Bridgewater, which has won three of its past four.
Last time: Bridgewater 14.15 (99) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.9 (39).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 18; Maiden Gully YCW 4.
............................................
Luke West (22) - Marong, Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, Bridgewater.
Adam Bourke (20) - Marong, Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, Bridgewater.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Huge day for the Demons.
Individually, the club gets the chance to celebrate the loyal career of stalwart David Wright, who will play his 250th senior game for the Demons.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more respected Demon and the club will be hungry to ensure Wright has a milestone game to remember.
And from a team point of view it's a crucial contest for the Demons, who dropped a game outside the top four after last week's 48-point loss to Heathcote.
Would expect a strong response from the Demons against a Bombers' side that has lost its past five games during which it has conceded an average score of 144.
Last time: White Hills 17.16 (118) def Leitchville-Gunbower 5.9 (39).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 12; White Hills 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Only one of these teams will be left standing undefeated come 5pm Saturday.
The Grasshoppers (7-0) and Cats (6-0) head into their showdown with combined records of 13-0 and percentages of 422.
The Cats passed two huge tests the past fortnight against North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant when they were severely challenged before unleashing strong last quarters to get over the line.
And therein lies the challenge for the Grasshoppers - can they deliver four quarters of sustained pressure against a Cats' side that has thrived over the past fortnight of withstanding the shots of two contenders.
Last time: LBU 19.9 (123) def Colbinabbin 4.4 (28).
Since 2010: LBU 13; Colbinabbin 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Opportunity for Elmore to make it two wins in a row or for the Hawks to notch their first victory of the season.
Somewhat tough to fathom that the Hawks have competed so well against the two undefeated teams in Colbinabbin and LBU, yet have got to late-May still without a win on the board, while last week's victory over Leitchville-Gunbower provides the Bloods with a timely confidence-booster.
Last time: Huntly 18.10 (118) def Elmore 7.14 (56).
Since 2010: Huntly 13; Elmore 9.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Doubt there's room for both these teams in the top three come the end of the season, making this a pivotal contest between 3rd (Mount Pleasant) and 4th (North Bendigo).
The Bulldogs have the obvious advantage of playing at their Atkins Street fortress as a starting point, but are coming off a tough hit-out against LBU last week, while the Blues - who have been impressive so far - have had a freshen up with a bye last weekend. Should be a belter.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 12.16 (88) def North Bendigo 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 20; Mount Pleasant 2.
Adam Bourke (24) - White Hills, Lockington-Bamawm United, Elmore, North Bendigo.
Luke West (24) - White Hills, Lockington-Bamawm United, Huntly, Mount Pleasant.
