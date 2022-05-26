Update, 4.00pm
VICTORIAN leaders have dismissed criticisms of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Bendigo, suggesting a state premier is pretending he never wanted them.
West Australian premier Mark McGowan ripped into Victoria over its share of GST funding.
"The other states need to manage their budgets. I know Victoria, they're fellow travellers and the like, but they just went and spent $2.6 billion on getting the Commonwealth Games to put it in Bendigo," he said in quotes reported by AAP.
Bendigo is one of four hosts for 2026 Games events, along with Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he would not respond to the "childish" comments.
However, government minister Martin Pakula was not so reserved about Western Australia.
"They had a couple of years when the eastern seaboard states were in COVID lockdowns and the like, and they got a few events," he told reporters.
"Those days are over, so [it's] probably better to pretend you don't want them."
Mr Pakula said it was wrong to conflate the Games with debates over GST funding.
"They are completely different issues," he said.
"The eastern seaboard states are being ripped off, in GST terms.
"It's completely separate to the issue of whether or not Victoria holds the Commonwealth Games, or New South Wales holds other types of major events."
Victoria has been trying to protect $1.2 billion it fears will go under GST clauses.
The Games will be good for Victoria's economy, Mr Pakula said.
"I've been to Perth and I've been to regional Victoria and I know where I would rather be," he said.
Mr Pakula said the games would bring infrastructure, housing and broadcast rights.
"And it's about the people who come into Victoria for years and years to come based on what they've seen during the Commonwealth Games," he said.
"The fact is, we've got a wonderful offering in regional Victoria and the Commonwealth Games will showcase that."
Earlier:
BENDIGO has found itself front and centre of a war of words over the Commonwealth Games and GST funding.
Western Australian premier Mark McGowan has blasted Victoria's pitch to rethink the way the goods and services tax is divvied up.
"I mean if they want to spend that amount of money on the Commonwealth Games in Bendigo and then complain about not having enough money, well maybe they should make different decisions."
Bendigo is among four regional areas slated to host the 2026 Games events.
Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland will also take part.
It remains unclear exactly what Bendigo needs to stage Games events, City of Greater Bendigo chief executive Craig Niemann told a council meeting on Monday.
"We are still having lots of conversations with the state about the Commonwealth Games and we are still learning," he said.
"There are lots of questions."
Mr McGowan said Western Australia decided not to go for the Commonwealth Games because he didn't want something expensive simply because it might be nice to have.
Mr McGowan's comments drew a response from Greater Bendigo deputy mayor Matthew Evans.
He said the premier was more than welcome to visit Bendigo and see why the city was worth investing in.
"Also, not sure if you're an Elvis fan either but that exhibition is on at the Bendigo Art Gallery so you should check that out too!" he wrote.
Mr McGowan is yet to reply via Twitter at the time of writing.
Victoria's government fears it will lose as much as $1.2 billion a year under a sunset clause in laws designed to leave no state worse off.
A report released earlier this year suggests every state other than Western Australia would lose money under the already legislated changes.
"The impact of this revenue loss on Victoria and states other than WA is expected to affect their ability to provide adequate public services and infrastructure," the report stated.
- With AAP
