Bendigo Advertiser

Tzouroutis family call it a day on successful Strathfieldsaye fish and chip dynasty

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGACY: The Tzouroutis family will closing the chapter on their fish and chips business today. Picture: LUCY WILLIAMS

The Tzouroutis family are calling time on their successful family fish and chip business after 12 years in Strathfieldsaye, and more than double that time in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.