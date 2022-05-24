CIVIC pride is on the line as the deadline looms to vote for Victoria's top tourism town.
City of Greater Bendigo leaders are urging people to vote for Bendigo or Heathcote, which are among 18 finalists vying for glory and a slice of thousands of dollars worth of tourism industry advertising.
Voting closes at 9pm next Tuesday, the final day of May.
The competition will end soon and many towns are pushing hard to win the top prize, including Ballarat.
It is taking place as the tourism industry tries to rebuild from the crippling COVID-19 lockdowns.
Before the pandemic, the industry employed 263,000 people statewide.
Nearly 100,000 people have left the industry to find other jobs over the past two years, peak industry group VTIC said.
It is lobbying for long term plans to help the sector rebuild but also wants to capitalise on the public's renewed interest in destinations closer to home, VTIC chief executive Felicia Mariani said.
"Victorians have been charmed by their own backyard - two years of being in and out of lockdown have shown many of us we don't have to leave Victoria for a getaway," she said.
People who cast their vote will go in the draw for a Melbourne getaway for two.
Bendigo is a finalist in the top tourism town category and could win $10,000 worth of airtime with Prime 7.
Heathcote is in the small town category and could win $10,000 in airtime.
Cr Metcalf said the sheer number of events taking place in Bendigo at the moment is no coincidence.
It is part of a broader post-COVID-19 strategy including funding out of last year's council budget.
"It was something we made a conscious decision about ... and it's paying off now in droves," Cr Metcalf said.
"So I'm really pleased about that."
Deputy mayor Matthew Evans said everyone should be proud of the Bendigo region's hospitality, tourism and events sector, as well as the city's visitor information centres.
"They are the first port of call for visitors and we owe them a lot of thanks," he said.
"It's an attractive destination for locals and visitors, from blockbuster exhibitions to our classic, iconic attractions, as well as its internationally renowned wine and food culture."
Cr Evans said it could be worth chucking in a vote for Mount Macedon, an area which is in the region but is not part of the Greater Bendigo council area.
To cast your vote for your favourite part of Victoria, visit the VTIC website at www.vtic.com.au, before next Tuesday.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
