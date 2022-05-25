Maryborough man wins $115,000 on Keno while out with mates

A Maryborough man has won $115,00 from a game of Keno while out socialising with mates the Maryborough Highland Society.
The man said he initially didn't realise he had won even with the screens showed someone at the venue had won with a Keno Classic 8 Spot in draw 468 on Tuesday, May 24.
"I was socialising and then I looked up at the Keno screen," he said. "I saw someone had won a Keno 8 Spot prize at the venue. I thought to myself, 'Oh, what a lucky fellow!'. I was a bit jealous.
"I was out with a group of mates last night and I'd decided to play a game of Keno. I don't play it regularly, just now and then.
"The venue manager told me to come over, and I thought I was in trouble. I said to him, 'What's wrong?'.
"He told me to check my Keno ticket and that's when I discovered I'd won $115,000. I was shocked."
The man plans to put the money away for safekeeping but will splurge on an interstate holiday.
"I'll put it in the bank for about five years and sit on it. It will go towards some future plans of mine," he said.
"I will go on an interstate holiday though. It's something I've wanted to do for a while."
Maryborough Highland Society general manager Malcolm Blandthorn said the venue's atmosphere was filled with excitement and disbelief after the win.
"The moment was quite surreal," he said. "We've sold a few big wins in the past but never a jackpot winner. This is a life changer for the winner.
"Maryborough is a small, tight-knit community and there will be genuine excitement that someone local has snagged this prize."
In 2021, Keno players in Australia's eastern states had more than 36.2 million wins collectively worth more than $590.3 million. It includes 13 new millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $31 million.
The biggest win in Victoria in 2021 was by an East Melbourne man who won more than $2 million.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
