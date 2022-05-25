The Da Vinci's Machines exhibition at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre has been extended due to popular demand.
More than 10,000 people have visited the exhibition since it opened in February which features recreations of the Italian inventor's most famous creations.
The exhibition will stay in place until the end of school holidays on July 10.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said keeping the exhibition open until July 10 was an easy decision.
"The April school holiday period was the busiest we've had on record, so given the demand is so high, we want to ensure people don't miss out on this inspiring exhibition," she said.
To encourage as many visitors as possible, the Discovery Team and the Artisans of Florence - who made the recreated inventions - are offering Discovery members free entry to the exhibition.
The international exhibition is on loan from the Museum of Leonardo da Vinci in Florence, Italy and includes more than 60 machines, sketches and paintings re-constructed from Da Vinci's original drawings.
Among the highlights are the world's first glider, parachute and helicopter; automations including a drumming robot and mechanical lion; a scuba suit; nautical, hydraulic and architectural tools, and ground-breaking applications of civil engineering.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
