news, local-news,

The works of Leonardo Da Vinci have taken over Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre. Da Vinci's Machines has been created by the Artisans of Florence and opens to the public on February 19. The exhibition was originally announced in December. It features recreations of some of Da Vinci's most famous machines and artworks, giving people a chance to understand how the Italian inventor understood the world before others. Read more: Ring cycle to create tourism boom for Bendigo Artisans of Florence director and exhibition curator Thomas Rizzo said he hopes people can be inspired by Da Vinci. "I hope people can come along and get inspired to see what can be achieved in one lifetime with a passion for discovery and science," he said. "We also want people to take away the fact that so many things Da Vinci invented, we still use today. "Science and technology has increased so far and so fast but there are some fundamentals principals that we we will always be using." The Artisans of Florence have access to about 25 per cent of Da Vinci's works - about 25,000 designs and sketches, which has allowed them to re-create 200 Da Vinci machines. "About 75 per cent of his works are lost or in private collections, so we don't have access to them," Rizzo said. "A lot of Da Vinci's inventions were concept designs and thought projects, so many have never been built. So it's great to build them and low and behold they work." Read more: Victorian density limits to end from Friday Mr Rizzo said the Artisans of Florence had been in discussions for years with Discovery about bringing their collection to Bendigo. "It makes so much sense, it's such a great venue for the historical and scientific learning that goes on here. It's perfect fit for us," he said. "What really impresses me about the exhibition, is it's a great space where you can have three or four generations from same family sharing the same experience from different perspectives and everybody enjoys that experience together. That's rare these days." Da Vinci's Machines opens at Discovery on February 19 and runs until June 1. Visit https://discovery.asn.au/ for tickets or more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/55b7f76d-f752-4c72-a766-d9ca25575989.jpg/r0_193_5520_3312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg