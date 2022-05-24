Bendigo Advertiser

The year of the woman: women's health organisations welcome election outcome

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:43am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE IN THE AIR: Women's health organisations are hoping they will see further investment with a new - 'women-heavy' parliament. Picture: FILE

IN what's been called a landmark election, the 47th parliament of Australia will have more female MPs and senators than ever before - and women's organisations are hoping change is afoot.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.