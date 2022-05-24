The year of the woman: women's health organisations welcome election outcome

IN what's been called a landmark election, the 47th parliament of Australia will have more female MPs and senators than ever before - and women's organisations are hoping change is afoot.
In the lower house, there looks to be at least a 30 per cent increase in the number of female MPs, while women will hold at least 39 of the 76 seats in the Senate - four more than the previous Senate.
Advertisement
Overall, 41 per cent of the 227 seats across both houses will be held by women.
Chief executive of Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) Tricia Currie said the organisation "look(s) forward to this change realising the structural changes needed".
"We are very pleased to see such a strong result for women, First Nations women, women of colour and rural/regional women in leadership," she said.
"We are optimistic that women will be supported and valued by the incoming government to participate as leaders and experts in their health and decision making whether in politics or beyond."
Earlier this year, Bendigo women's organisation Centre for Non Violence chief executive Margaret Augerinos criticised the federal budget, arguing the support for women did not go far enough.
"We need to do more to address the drivers of violence," she said at the time.
"Prevention messages aren't going to deliver safety straight away, but they're equally important.
"There is insufficient focus and funds to work with children and families through perpetrator intervention and related programs."
MORE NEWS:
WHLM's Tricia Currie said the pandemic had shed a light on the vital roles women play in society.
"COVID has magnified the inequalities that women in our communities continue to experience, including the unequal proportion of unpaid care work that falls on the shoulders of women," she said.
"It takes a healthy community to drive a productive economy and well women are at the heart of healthy communities.
"We will continue to advocate, locally and nationally, for better health outcomes for all women, including in the areas of physical health, sexual and reproductive health, mental health and prevention of violence."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.