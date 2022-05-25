BFNL: Indigenous Round showcase game to feature Golden Square, Castlemaine

GOLDEN Square and Castlemaine will be vieing for the Wirama shields on the football field and netball court in the BFNL's showcase game for Indigenous Round this Saturday.
Golden Square's Wade Street will host the showcase day, which is being held during National Reconciliation Week.
National Reconciliation Week is held from May 27 to June 3 each year and is described as "a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia."
The day will bring together central Victorian Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal members and pay recognition to the living Aboriginal culture of the traditional owners of land, the Dja Dja Wurrung.
"As we celebrate together this significant day on Djandak (Country) let us always turn our thinking to those not able to be with us, respect the competition, the umpires, the league and those of our clubs and families that support us and compete to the best of their abilities," Dja Dja Wurrung Group chief executive officer Rodney Carter said.
Both clubs will wear indigenous-themed playing gear, while a welcome and on-field smoking ceremony will be held from 2pm.
"The themed round provides additional opportunities to bring our communities together while using local football and netball as a platform to initiate continued conversation to further promote a deeper education surrounding respective local indigenous history highlighted by all BFNL clubs competing in their custom designed football and netball uniforms," BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said.
Wade Street match times:
10am - 17-and-under netball.
10.15am - Under-18 football.
11.20am - B reserve netball.
Noon - reserves football.
12.40pm - B grade netball.
2pm - A reserve netball.
2.20pm - Senior football.
3.20pm - A grade netball.
