Fashion is not always the most inclusive space for plus-sized folks but the A Plus Market is seeking to change that when it visits Castlemaine on June 4.
With preloved and new clothing on offer from sizes 16 to 30+, the A Plus Market will offer options for all budgets with a focus on community-building for what event co-organiser Sam van Zweden describes as an often-neglected section of consumers.
"Shopping for clothes as a plus size person can be incredibly challenging," Ms van Zweden said.
"For plus size people who are living in regional areas, those on a budget, and those who are trying to invest in ethical fashion, the barriers are even more significant."
The average Australian woman, for example, is size 14 to 16, but a majority of brands only carry up to 16, if that. Many brands therefore miss out on a huge part of the market, event co-organiser Chloe Papas explained.
"The average Australian clothing brands stop their sizing at around a size 16 so there are really limited options available for people who are in plus size bodies," Ms Papas said.
"And what I've experienced and what we hear from the communities, you can't just go up the shops and grab an outfit if you need something last minute for an interview or an event.
"It's really hard to be able to express yourself through fashion because we often have to take what we're given."
Ms Papas said there are also difficulties for folks looking to try on clothes which is why A Plus has worked to create local events where people can access clothing and "take up space in a really comfortable way".
The A Plus Market will showcase more than 20 stalls from inclusive brands, including preloved items, in an attempt to create a non-judgmental environment for all.
"The mainstream fashion industry continues to send the message to plus size people that we don't deserve access to fashion, and that we should be making ourselves smaller," Ms Papas said.
"A Plus Market is proud to play a part in the fashion revolution, and to create spaces where plus size people can feel safe and supported to take up space."
For Ms Papas and the team behind A Plus, access to fashion at all sizes has become a social justice issue, as well as a creative pursuit.
"We can say all we want, 'it's just clothing' but we all walk through the world in clothing and we need things to wear every day," she said.
"But we also deserve to be able to express ourselves and try different styles.
"It's just not really good enough anymore for brands to say that they don't want to extend their sizing or that there's no market for it because there is this massive market of plus sized people.
"Women, men and gender diverse people who are ready to spend their money."
Local brands The Basic Hue, Pink Nade and local artist Eloise Grills will join the market day on June 4, while Melbourne-based brands SUK Workwear, Lucy Wilkins Fashion and Chasing Springtime will also join the roadtrip.
A Plus will also join forces with The Basic Hue to co-host a plus size runway show during the market, featuring local models showing off wares from fabulous inclusive brands.
"Clothing should be designed to fit all body shapes and sizes," Ms Papas said.
"And A Plus is proud to walk alongside our community as we contribute to a future where fashion is for all bodies."
The next A Plus Market is at Castlemaine Town Hall on Saturday June 4, from 11am to 3pm.
Entry is $5 or pay what you can.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
