How Bendigo voted: polling booth by polling booth

AS the election comes to a close and the Labor government looks set to form a majority government, we broke down all the votes from all the Bendigo polling booths that led to the re-election of Lisa Chesters.
Ms Chesters won the seat of Bendigo with a 3.2 per cent swing, gaining 62 per cent of the two party preferred vote.
In our safe Labor seat, Ms Chesters won the majority of votes at all but five polling booths.
In 2019 Labor recorded majorities in 48 of the 53 polling places in the new Ballarat.
The Liberal candidate Darin Schade recorded the majority of first preference votes in three booths: Elmore community hub, Raywood memorial hall and Bendigo baptist centre.
The Greens, led by candidate Dr Cate Sinclair saw a notable increase throughout the entire electorate, winning two polling booths including Castlemaine secondary college and Winters Flat primary school.
Across the electorate, Dr Sinclair recorded 13.8 per cent of the vote - a 2.8 per cent swing to the Greens.
The Greens only saw a swing backwards at three booths: Campbells creek (-1.05) Golden Square (-0.06) and Golden Square south (-0.18).
As of Monday, 86,414 out of 112,498 eligible votes have been counted.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
