Beyond Her Lens: an tale of female resilience

The intimate details of the lives of Bendigo women will be on show in a new photography exhibition at the Bendigo Library, later this month.
Beyond Her Lens: Stories of Resilience is a photographic exhibition depicting the lives of 15 Bendigo women and their response to an unprecented global crisis.
By turning the camera on themselves, their families and neighbourhoods, the exhibition explores how local women have drawn on their strength and resilience as the pandemic unfolds and new challenges emerge.
Using the 5 Ways to Wellbeing principles - a toolkit that provides simple ways to improving wellbeing and emotional resilience - the exhibition paints a picture of the experiences of women locally and the overall impact across our region, Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) chief executive Tricia Currie said.
"The pandemic has amplified deep pre-existing structural and health inequalities," she said.
"The effects may be felt for some time, potentially resulting in long-term disadvantage and economic insecurity for women in our region."
Beyond Her Lens is a collaboration between WHLM and Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS), with the support of the Victorian government in an effort to address the impact of the pandemic on women's health and wellbeing.
BCHS senior health promotion and community engagement officer Siobhan Sullivan said the exhibition highlighted the pressure on women throughout the pandemic.
"There have been many demands on women throughout the pandemic, but what we see through this exhibition is how capable and resourceful women can be," she said.
The exhibition is part of a series of community projects being delivered by WHLM for women across the region to improve mental health literacy and highlight tools for wellbeing.
Beyond Her Lens: Stories of Resilience launches on May 31 at 5.30pm and will be available from 9am to 6pm until June 7.
For more information visit bchs.com.au
