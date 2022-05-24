Bendigo Advertiser
Beyond Her Lens: an tale of female resilience

May 24 2022 - 6:30am
BE ACTIVE: The exhibition explores how local women have drawn on their strength and resilience as the pandemic unfolds and new challenges emerge. Picture: Carryn Londregan

The intimate details of the lives of Bendigo women will be on show in a new photography exhibition at the Bendigo Library, later this month.

