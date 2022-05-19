Greens promise to push hung parliament on climate, Medicare and housing

THE Greens have revealed the major policies they will negotiate in order to form a minority government should Saturday's federal election result in a hung parliament.
At the official Greens campaign launch in Brisbane on Monday, party leader Adam Bandt outlined seven key policy areas that the party would focus on.
Advertisement
At the top of the list is no new coal and gas plants, incorporating dental and mental health into Medicare, and progressing on all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Greens candidate for Bendigo Dr Cate Sinclair said the party was looking towards pushing Labor further than they've promised on climate.
Read more:
"We will be stopping any further investment in new coal and gas infrastructure," she said.
"We will support Labor policies on transmission loans and batteries and push further for that too."
Locally, Dr Sinclair said housing was a key area the Greens would prioritise in the event of a hung parliament.
"We will push to increase the number of social houses," she said.
"The Labor policy is good, but the Greens will push for more social housing.
"There is a significant number of people in the Bendigo, Castlemaine and Kyneton regions who aren't able to afford homes and we need social housing urgently."
Dr Sinclair said Incorporating dental and mental healthcare into Medicare is also of local significance, as the region struggles with long wait times and declining mental health.
Internally, Dr Sincalir said the party is feeling optimistic that a hung parliament will be the election's outcome.
"There's momentum for the Greens and growing support in the community," she said.
"The Greens will work together with Labor in a hung parliament."
Dr Sinclair said in the Bendigo region, there is a growing dissatisfaction with the major parties, resulting in some blossoming support for the Greens.
"Locally there's recognition that there isn't enough action on climate change and on housing," she said.
"Those are the two we keep hearing about."
Advertisement
Recent polling from Resolve Strategic showed the Greens' primary vote had jumped from 11% to 15% nationally between mid-April and the end of April.
Queensland seats of Brisbane, Ryan and Griffith are all key targets for the minor party, and Greens leader Adam Bandt said he was confident of winning at least one of them.
In the Senate, the Greens are also poised to win an extra three seats.
For everything you need to know about voting in Bendigo on Saturday, head here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.