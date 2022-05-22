Bendigo Advertiser

Labor's Lisa Chesters wins seat of Bendigo

Neve Brissenden
Neve Brissenden
May 22 2022 - 6:00pm
VICTORY: Bendigo Labor MP Lisa Chesters celebrates retaining her federal electorate at the Bendigo Trades Hall. Picture: NEVE BRISSENDEN

INCUMBENT federal Labor MP Lisa Chesters will form part of a new government after a landmark Labor win in both the seat of Bendigo and in the national federal election.

