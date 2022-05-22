Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

NCFL ROUND 6: Saints break through for first win of season; Royals still unbeaten

Updated May 22 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Arnaud players listen to coach Torin Petrie at three quarter-time of Saturday's clash. Picture: ST ARNAUD FACEBOOK PAGE

ST ARNAUD broke through for its first win of the North Central league season on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.