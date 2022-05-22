NCFL ROUND 6: Saints break through for first win of season; Royals still unbeaten

ST ARNAUD broke through for its first win of the North Central league season on Saturday.
Taking on Charlton, which had also gone into the round six clash at home without a win, the Saints got over the line by 13 points.
The Saints' superior accuracy proved telling as they had two less scoring shots than the Navies in their 10.7 (67) to 7.12 (54) victory.
In a low-scoring contest, the pivotal period for the Saints was the third quarter when they kicked 4.2 to 1.4 to turn a six-point lead at half-time into a 22-point advantage at the final change.
Jacob Tillig kicked three goals and was among the standouts for the Saints, while Ricky Welch slotted three of Charlton's seven goals.
* Donald continues to set the pace, with the Royals remaining unbeaten and a game clear on top of the ladder after demolishing Wedderburn by 68 points at home.
Will Burke and Brody Haddow kicked four goals each for the Royals in their 16.11 (107) to 5.9 (39) win.
The Redbacks, whose best was Jaran McKay, were on the backfoot from the outset after being held goal-less in the opening term as the Royals skipped out to a 25-point lead at quarter-time.
* For the fourth time in its past five games the ruthless Sea Lake Nandaly won by more than 100 points.
The Tigers crushed Boort 24.19 (163) to 3.4 (22) and after losing to Birchip-Watchem in round one now boast winning margins of 196, 101, 54, 154 and 141 points in their five games since.
Gun forward Billy McInnes again had another big day in attack, booting eight goals to take his season tally to 36.
The Tigers will now prepare for the most anticipated game of the season so far this Saturday when they host Donald.
* Birchip-Watchem won its third game in a row with a 30-point victory at home over Wycheproof-Narraport.
Kickstarted in the middle by ruckman Lochlan Sirett, the Bulls were 15.12 (102) to 11.6 (72) victors.
The Demons' Gedd Hommelhoff was the game's leading goalkicker with four.
St Arnaud 3.4 5.4 9.6 10.7 (67)
Charlton 3.0 4.4 5.8 7.12 (54)
GOALS: St Arnaud: J.Tillig 3, K.Torney 1, H.McNally 1, H.Durward 1, J.Male 1, J.Hicks 1, M.Egan 1, T.Douglas 1; Charlton: R.Welch 3, T.Finlay 1, K.Blow 1, K.Clifford 1, N.Thompson 1
BEST: St Arnaud: undefined.null, J.Tillig, K.Torney, D.Gifford, M.Egan, T.Bertalli; Charlton: K.Blow, S.O'Connor, C.Fitzpatrick, R.Thompson, N.Thompson, D.Thiesz
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers Seniors 6.5 17.17 36.33 60.52 (163)
Boort Seniors 2.0 4.0 6.1 9.5 (22)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: B.Mcinnes 8, W.Simpson 4, W.Donnan 3, Z.Wemyss 2, A.Mertz 2, M.Elliott 1, C.Roberts 1, B.Delmenico 1, T.Donnan 1; Boort: B.Leonard-Shannon 2, P.Bogers 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: A.Mertz, B.Mcinnes, W.Donnan, M.Elliott, W.Simpson, T.Donnan; Boort Seniors:
Donald 4.4 7.6 9.10 16.11 (107)
Wedderburn 0.3 2.3 4.5 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Donald: W.Burke 4, B.Haddow 4, J.Potter 2, S.Young 2, J.Bates-gilby 1, C.Brooks 1, D.Harrison 1, D.Venditti 1; Wedderburn: L.Holt 2, J.McKay 1, M.Mcewen 1, J.Douglas 1
BEST: Donald: B.Haddow, R.Barrack, S.Griffiths, W.Burke, D.Bell-Warren, R.Hards; Wedderburn: J.McKay, L.Holt, C.Lowry, S.Lockhart, M.Mcewen, T.Webster
Birchip Watchem Seniors 4.1 9.6 15.7 15.12 (102)
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior 3.1 7.4 9.5 11.6 (72)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem: W.Sheahan 3, D.Ratcliffe 3, L.Sirett 2, C.Hinkley 2, L.Foott 2, D.Adkins 1, S.Pye 1, E.Jaeschke 1; Wycheproof-Narraport: G.Hommelhoff 4, C.Green 3, J.Coatsworth 1, J.Bateson 1, R.Jones 1, D.Turner 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem: L.Sirett, K.Stevens, C.Hinkley, M.Rippon, D.Ratcliffe, E.Jaeschke; Wycheproof-Narraport: G.Hommelhoff, J.McHutchison, C.Green, R.Jones, L.Van Schaik, D.Horbury
