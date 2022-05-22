Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

LVFNL ROUND 7: Mean Machine back on winner's list with victory over arch-rivals

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTRE CLEARANCE: Bridgewater's Emile Pavlich wins the ball in the middle under pressure from Newbridge's Jordan Anderson on Saturday. Picture: LUKE WEST

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.