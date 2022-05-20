A PARADE of pooches will put their best paw forward on Sunday for the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
Border collies, golden retrievers, French bulldogs and cavoodles are set to be among the breeds strutting their stuff on Sunday.
Victoria's largest dog walking event expects to see more than 5000 people and their dogs take part across the state to raise funds for RSPCA Victoria.
In Bendigo, the event will be held at Lake Weeroona between 8.30am and noon.
Weather on Sunday is expected to be ideal for weekend walks with temperatures in Bendigo set to reach 17 degrees after morning frost.
Funds raised will go to RSPCA Victoria to help care for more than 14,000 animals each year and work toward ending animal cruelty.
For details or to donate visit www.rspcavic.org
