A shadow sculpture based on work created by First Nations artists Racquel Kerr has been given an indefinite home in View Street.
The Acknowledgement of Country Shadow Sculpture was first seen as part of the AWAKEN - Bendigo Brought to Life event in Rosalind Park in 2021.
Since then it has been in storage before a City of Greater Bendigo effort to give it a prominent place in the arts precinct.
Djaara communications relationship manager Mariaa Randall said the artwork's impact was amazing.
"It's quite beautiful. It's been great to be able to bring it out and to have it have have a have another life," she said. "I think for traditional owners, it's really important for them to be acknowledged in such a beautiful, artistic way.
"It's another example of that partnership with the generosity City of Greater Bendigo. Given the platform, given the opportunity, great things can happen and the community gets to see great First Nations artwork."
The steel sculpture lights up at 6pm each night to throw the words of Welcome to Country on the buildings that surround it. It also includes Bunjil artworks and motifs that were laser cut into the steel by Laser Vision in partnership with council.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said the sculpture's prominent position in View Street sent a strong message that First Nations people are welcome here.
"We're really proud to have the sculpture up on View Street in our cultural precinct," she said. "It kind of didn't have a life after AWAKEN and it was stored away. We were trying to find the perfect spot for the sculpture and really celebrate First Nations culture in Bendigo.
"Maree Tonkin, the creative community's coordinator, came out (with the idea) that the front of the Dudley House would be the perfect spot. And it has been because it's right on this prominent position on View Street right at the roundabout
"It's also come up at a timely point in the year for NAIDOC week, but it's also about First Nations people being present in our cultural activities and in our precinct all year round.
"First Nations and indigenous culture need to be at the centerpiece of Bendigo."
The shadow sculpture will remain in its new home indefinitely.
Ms Amos said if the Dja Dja Wurrung were happy with the artwork's position it could stay.
"It's only temporary at the moment but temporary with a long term vision. It's not being taken down anytime soon," she said.
"It's going to be lit up every night, but it may not live here forever. This is a temporary structure for the moment. But if if it looks really good here and if the Dja Dja Wurrung are happy with the positioning, it may stay here."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
