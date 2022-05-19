Greater Bendigo has recorded 266 new coronavirus infections overnight, a rise of 31 since Thursday but still not more than the 285 detected on Wednesday.
The municipality now has a total of 1635 active cases, a drop of 10 since Thursday.
Advertisement
The only surrounding shire to not report a dip in daily infections over the last 24 hours was Gannwarra, which reported 23.
Campaspe Shire reported 49 new coronavirus cases and Mount Alexander recorded 35 - a drop of 21 and 20 since, respectively.
Macedon Ranges reported a drop of 29 new infections from Thursday to Friday, according to data from the Department of Health, recording 96 new cases.
Loddon Shire reported 13 new infections in the last 24 hours and Central Goldfields noted a clean 30.
AAP has reported this morning that a NSW man has developed mild illness reflecting symptoms similar to monkeypox.
The man, who recently returned from Europe, is currently isolating at home after confirmation tests were conducted.
As of 12.24pm, the United Kingdom has seven reported cases of monkeypox, according to The Conversation.
A man who was caught driving a lawn mower towing a trailer full of wood and clippings will face Bendigo Magistrates Court.
Police pulled the man over after he was see driving - not mowing - in Maude Street, Dunolly, at 2.45on on Tuesday.
Police said as the mower was being used to travel on a highway, it is classed as a motor vehicle.
The driver had no licence, returned a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Maryborough police station, where he returned a alcohol reading of 0.028.
The man also returned a positive drug test.
Victoria has recorded an additional 12,556 coronavirus cases overnight bringing the state's total to 76,765.
This is the second day the state's daily active cases have declined by more than 500.
According to the state's Department of Health there are currently 514 people in hospital, 35 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Advertisement
Twenty-three people died overnight.
Vaccination rates continue to grow, as 67.1 per cent of eligible Victorians (aged 16 and over) have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Of people aged 12 and over, 94.6 per cent have received two doses of vaccine.
The Australian Electoral Commission has expanded telephone voting after concerns thousands of COVID-19 infected people would not be able to vote in the election.
Advertisement
The change came after the AEC had urgent talks with the federal government on Friday morning, ahead of the poll on Saturday.
Phone voting was previously only available to people who tested positive after 6pm on Tuesday.
The 6.01am V/Line train from Epsom to Southern Cross will terminate early at Castlemaine.
V/Line Bendigo has released a statement informing users the train will no longer run to Southern Cross.
Advertisement
In an earlier statement V/Line informed users all services from Southern Cross on the Bendigo Line were currently delayed due to a level crossing fault at Malmsbury.
Happy Friday Greater Bendigo!
You'll be happy to know it will be mostly sunny today, reaching a max of 16 degrees.
There is zero per cent chance of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology but you should expect some light winds.
Remember, if you have a lead, tip, cool pet pic or something else don't hesitate to get in touch with us via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or social media.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.