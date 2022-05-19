Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Bendigo daily COVID infections see small rise, surrounding shires drop

MF
Neve Brissenden
By Maddy Fogarty, and Neve Brissenden
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:33am, first published May 19 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greater Bendigo has recorded 266 new coronavirus infections overnight, a rise of 31 since Thursday but still not more than the 285 detected on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Specialist

Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.