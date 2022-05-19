Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo man Justin Talbot fronts County Court over violent home invasion and kneecapping incident

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 19 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilty pleas: Melbourne County Court is considering gunman's guilty pleas. Picture: FILE

PHONE taps revealing text conversations between a shooter and his mate were entered into evidence at a Melbourne court room on Thursday morning, over a 2019 home invasion at Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.