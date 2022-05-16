Khaki Nui fires at harness racing headquarters

FORMER New Zealand pacer Khaki Nui underlined his undoubted ability with a breakthrough free for all success at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
The Julie Douglas-trained six-year-old eked out the biggest win of his career to date with a 2.1-metre victory over the ever-consistent Bulletproof Boy ($3.40 favourite), with his stable-mate Shortys Mate back in third.
Advertisement
Twice a winner at Melton this season, Huli Nien (John Justice) was fourth, with the Douglas stable's third runner Would You Mind in sixth.
Khaki Nui, who won for the 10th time in his career, was excellently driven by in-form Bendigo reinswoman Ellen Tormey.
The 31-year-old dictated terms from the front, leaving the gelding with plenty in the tank as they sprinted for home.
"Looking before the race I didn't think there was a whole lot of pressure - if I could get the lead quite easy, I could probably get a cheap quarter and I know how fast he is," she said.
"It was just the one on my back that was going to be a problem, but he did it quite easy.
"He's been really unlucky the last few weeks, so I kind of just wanted to eliminate all that bad luck.
"Obviously if I got hammered early I was probably going to have to let something go, but it just couldn't have worked out better.
"He's been racing well in this class, I just needed a touch of luck and tonight (Saturday) we got it."
Tormey, fourth on the state driver's premiership ladder on 58 wins before Monday's meeting at Hamilton, has driven Khaki Nui
"He's definitely a nice horse - they didn't pay a lot for him, but he's done a nice job," she said.
"Obviously (the stable) had a big opinion of him when he first came over, but then he got a few problems, got an infection in his eye, so he's done a good job to come back.
"To race in free for all class and beat free for all class (horses) in really only his second season of racing here, he's done a good job."
Khaki Nui raced 24 times in New Zealand for one win and five placings, with his record since joining the Douglas stable at Strathfieldsaye reading a solid nine wins and seven placings from 27 starts.
Four of those wins came in his first four Australian starts in June and July last year.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.