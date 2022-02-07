Shortys Mate pips stablemate for Melton win

news, local-news, Shortys, Mate, Douglas, Glenn, Julie, Melton, Hunter, Cup

POPULAR Bendigo pacer Shortys Mate appreciated a drop in class and a good drive from Glenn Douglas to return to the winner's circle at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. The Julie Douglas-trained nine-year-old posted his first win in 294 days, coming from back in the pack on the home turn to mow down his stablemate Rick Reilly to win the NR 84 to 90 pace on Group 1 A.G. Hunter Cup night. The Art Major gelding picked up his 18th win in 109 starts, boosting his career earnings to $181,094. While Douglas admitted to being uncertain about whether he could prevail during the race, he was somewhat more optimistic pre-race. "He's been going very good - I thought that was a massive drop in class," he said. "Talking to the owners before the race, I applauded them for sticking with him and I knew he'd be in it." Contesting higher grade races over the last few months, Shortys Mate had not won since April 17 last year at Albion Park, towards the end of a 10-month campaign in New South Wales and Queensland. He had been racing in solid form without winning, notching up a pair of seconds at Melton in December and a last start fourth at harness racing headquarters behind Letsrockletsroll. A satisfying win for connections and the Strathfieldsaye-based stable was made even sweeter by Rick Reilly holding off the fast-finishing Emma Stewart-trained six-year-old Struve to grab second. Driven by Ellen Tormey, the five-year-old gelding and 2021 Gunbower Pacing Cup winner has been a consistent performer since joining the Douglases in the latter half of 2021, with Douglas believing he was over the odds before eventually starting at $5. "I thought he was the one to beat to tell you the truth - I couldn't believe the odds of him," he said. "Not that it worries me. "The horse has been going super with no luck and I just thought he was the horse to beat." Shortys Mate's solid Melton record now boasts three wins, five placings and three fourths from 21 starts. A mixed night for the Douglas stable included a third with Ozzie Battler in the $50,000 Group 2 Mercury80 Final, won by the Scott Ewen-trained and driven Bulletproof Boy. One of the stars of their operation, Torrid Saint finished fourth in the $30,000 Group 3 Pure Steel behind Like A Wildfire, with his stable-mates Major Roll and Bernie Winkle finishing eighth and ninth respectively. Captain Confetti finished eighth in the Group 1 4YO Bonanza behind Bondi Lockdown. The state's leading trainer through the first five weeks of the new season, Julie Douglas has amassed 21 winners and 30 placings, after ending 2021 with 184 winners. Read more: More Group race glory for Ashwood, French with La Serena Read more: Rules Dont Apply does Crossland proud in Great Southern Star

