LVFNL netball: Powerhouses go to-to-toe at Marist College

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:30am
Mitiamo's Amelia Ludeman and Maiden Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths will be keys in the midcourt for their respective clubs at Marist College on Saturday.

A POTENTIAL finals match-up will highlight round seven of LVFNL A-grade netball on Saturday.

