LVFNL netball: Powerhouses go to-to-toe at Marist College

A POTENTIAL finals match-up will highlight round seven of LVFNL A-grade netball on Saturday.
Traditional powerhouses Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo will clash at Marist College with outright second spot on the ladder up for grabs to the winner, or possibly even top spot in the event of an upset at Marong.
The Eagles and Superoos finished last year's minor season ranked second and first on the ladder with a loss apiece.
Unfortunately, they clashed only once with Mitiamo winning 73-54 before their later season match and finals were abandoned due to COVID-19.
The game will deal one of the teams its second loss of the season and add some fuel to their long-standing rivalry.
Coming off a 64-29 win over Pyramid Hill, Mitiamo playing coach Laura Hicks is anticipating a shootout on the Eagles home court.
"Their side looks pretty similar to last year, but I think last year we caught them on an off day as it was one of our bigger wins of the year," she said.
"We're not expecting that again, but I feel it might be a very high scoring game, especially with Tia Webb down there in goals (for MGYCW). That's an avenue where they can score very quickly.
"It will be challenging. They have a fair bit of experience in their midcourt with Christie (Griffiths) and Leisa (Barry), who know what they are doing.
"We'll definitely have to work to shut them down as they are the two who will feed it into their goalers pretty quickly and efficiently."
Hicks said the Superoos would be down at least one player due to COVID, paving the way for Emma Pay to step up from B-grade to join older sisters Jess and Kelly in defence.
At the other end of the court, goal shooter Carly Scholes is in terrific form after a best on court effort against the Bulldogs last week.
Hicks declared the win as a real confidence booster following a loss to Calivil United and a draw before that against Marong.
Being only early in the season, Maiden Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths said it was hard to know what to make of their opponents, who this year are without key playmakers in Lucy Morcom and Gabe Marlow from their 2019 premiership-winning line-up and last year's minor premiership-winning team.
"I've only seen a little bit on the (live feed on the Addy Sport Facebook page) when they drew with Marong," she said.
"It's hard, it won't be until halfway through the season when everyone has played each other that you will know where teams stack up.
"COVID is hurting everyone, but there is not much anyone can do about it, you've just got to come out and play with what you've got. And if it's not COVID, it's girls who are sick - one or the other.
"It's making it hard, especially with the on-and-off weeks we've been having. It's been hard finding a rhythm."
A 12-goal win over another likely finals rival Calivil United will ensure the Eagles enter the game with plenty of belief, according to Griffiths.
Meanwhile, buoyed by its first win of the season last week, Newbridge hosts Bridgewater at Riverside Park.
The fifth-placed Mean Machine (2-2) are coming off the bye and will be keen to quickly find form against the Maroons ahead of a pair of tough matches against Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo in rounds eight and nine.
Calivil United (3-1) will be eager to bounce back after its first loss of the season last week against Maiden Gully YCW when it makes the trip to Pyramid Hill.
The Bulldogs (1-4) will be looking for their second win of the season.
At Malone Park, top-of-the-ladder Marong (4-0-1) clashes with bottom side Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (0-5).
