LVFNL netball: Eagles flex muscles against Demons

A TESTING three-week period for Maiden Gully YCW got off to the perfect start against Calivil United on Saturday.
The Eagles, who are attempting to end a nine-year A-grade premiership drought in 2022, kick-started a run of tough matches by defeating the in-form Demons by 12 goals at Calivil.
A convincing 58-46 win has given them a nice confidence boost ahead of next Saturday's blockbuster against reigning premier Mitiamo, to be followed by a showdown against another top-three contender Bridgewater.
The Eagles and Superoos met only once last year, but respectively finished the shortened minor round season in second and top spots.
Maiden Gully YCW coach Christie Griffiths was delighted with the intense pressure applied by her players, who showed plenty of composure to fend off the Demons' many advances throughout the day.
"It felt like it was close the whole game, we let them come back to us in the third quarter," she said.
"But it was a good win, one we're very happy to get.
"We didn't know what to expect (from Calivil), they are always tough. We were just hoping to come back with the win, which we did.
"It was a nice game from both sides - friendly fire, and well-controlled by the umpires."
In a solid across the court effort from Maiden Gully YCW, the Eagles got strong contributions from its two most experienced players Griffiths and Leisa Barry.
The win advanced the Eagles to 3-1, their only blemish a four-goal loss to top side Marong in round one.
Griffiths continues to be pleased with how their season is progressing.
"We wanted to find some form this week as we have Mitiamo next week and then Bridgewater," she said.
"We knew going into today (Saturday) it was going to be a tough run of matches for us.
"To be able to throw Tiarni (Baxter) into goals, Meg (Patterson) into wing defence and we brought a young one Bri Harris into defence in the second quarter; it was a chance to find form."
The loss was Calivil United's first for the season in four games and followed a pair of fighting wins over obvious finals contenders Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
At Serpentine, Newbridge broke through for its first win of the season against the Bears.
The Maroons, led by goal defence Georgie Hyett and goaler Brianna Burt, defeated Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 46-23 in a nice confidence booster for next weekend's clash against Bridgewater.
It was their first win since round six last year.
The loss ensured the Bears remain without a win, six rounds into their A-grade return this season.
At Mitiamo, the Superoos returned to action with a vengeance in a 35-goal win against Pyramid Hill.
Fresh from a bye the previous week, Mitiamo won 64-29.
After leading by four goals at quarter time, the Superoos blew the contest open with an 18-8 second quarter.
Any hopes of a Bulldogs comeback were eradicated when the Superoos increased their margin with a 17-7 third quarter.
It was a solid workout for Mitiamo ahead of next Saturday's clash against Maiden Gully YCW.
In other round seven games, Newbridge hosts Bridgewater, Marong plays Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Malone Park, and Calivil United makes the trek to Pyramid Hill.
