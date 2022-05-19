Bendigo Advertiser

HDFNL netball: Hawks hoping to end hoodoo; unfamiliar territory for Cats

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 19 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:23pm
A major factor in Huntly's win over North Bendigo last week, Chloe Fletcher will have another big role to play against Colbinabbin on Saturday.

HUNTLY will be aiming to break a hoodoo by beating HDFNL rival Colbinabbin this Saturday.

