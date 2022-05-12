ICONIC children's band The Wiggles will return to Bendigo in July.
Action packed and brand new, the Superhero Tour is visiting regional Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia to perform for kids and families.
It is the second time in as many years The Wiggles have included Bendigo in their tours.
Their Superhero Tour comes off the back of the band winning this year's Triple J Hottest 100 and the announcement that the original line-up will perform at Falls Festival this year.
The band - complete with new members - will perform its Superhero Tour show at The Capital on Friday, July 1.
Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy and Simon will sing, dance and play music for audiences and bring their Wiggly friends.
Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn are set to take the stage as are Caterina Wiggle and John Wiggle from the Fruit Salad TV series.
Tickets for Bendigo leg of The Wiggles Superhero Tour are from 10am on May 17.
Visit www.thewiggles.com.au for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
