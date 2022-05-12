Bargains await at central Victorian swap meets

This weekend will be a treat for bargain hunters with two swap meets being held back-to-back within an hour's drive of each other.
The Wedderburn Historical Engine and Machinery Society will host its annual swap meet and market on Saturday , May 14.
Advertisement
Then on Sunday, May 15, the Lockington Lions Club Swap Meet, Show 'n' Shine and Market will take place.
Trevor Bailey, one of the organisers of the Wedderburn event, said last year's event was held in between COVID-19 lockdowns and boasted 90 sites.
"We usually get about 50 but I think everyone was sick of being in lockdown and wanted to get out so we hope to have the same (90 sites) this year," he said.
Mr Bailey said the swap meet attracted about 500 people.
"We get a few from Bendigo and even had someone from the middle of NSW," Mr Bailey said.
"With Lockington on the next day, people come up from Melbourne and camp here the Friday night, go to the Wedderburn Swap meet on Saturday and then on Sunday go on to Lockington."
Everything from car parts to household goods will be available at the swap meet.
The Lockington swap meet will have about 30 sites and follows on from a successful event in 2021.
There will also be a show 'n' shine of some classic cars.
Wedderburn's event takes place at Engine Park on Racecourse Road while Lockington's is at Lockington Park on Panoo Road.
Gates open to the public at both venues at 7am with food and drinks available on the sites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.