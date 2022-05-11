A HANDSOME ginger cat is turning heads on Facebook, where many comments have been made about his status.
His most recent addition to the newsfeed has been a picture of him outside the Bendigo Cinema on May 8 at 9.39pm, sitting outside near the steps leading to the theatre entrance.
Musician and photographer Jackson Whyte posted the image above, with a note of mild concern to the Bendigo group page, where people frequently post information about local bargains and helpful tips.
"Someone's kitty is at the cinemas, if anyone has lost their cat, he's here," Mr Whyte posted.
It started a long thread of comments and detective work about where the cat hails from, with many people coming to the consensus that he lives with an owner in King Street.
Mr Whyte, who has a cat of his own named Heidi, said he looked a lot like the feline character Goose in the movie - Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - he had just seen. Goose appeared in one of the origin stories for the Marvel universe and has been promoted with his own posters for the release of Captain Marvel.
Cinema staff member Kelly Robson said the cat was a regular at the movie theatre and was very well liked by the people who worked there.
"He comes around," she said.
"It started on the weekends and we think his owner may come to see movies here. We think his name is Cheezel. People always give him pats and he is very friendly. He always puts a smile on your face."
The cat has received rave reviews on Facebook for his winning personality but sadly, the owner has not yet been located.
