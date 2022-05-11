PREMIER DATA: Leon's big day out at QEO tops round five BFNL player rankings

SOUTH Bendigo ball magnet Cooper Leon showed off another side to his game on Saturday as he topped Premier Data's round five BFNL player rankings.
While midfielder Leon was again a big possession winner for the Bloods, accumulating 35 touches in his side's 114-point win over Castlemaine at the QEO, he also had a big impact on the scoreboard.
Leon had his most prolific goalkicking game since joining the Bloods last year with a haul of five, including four in the first half.
The gun on-baller's statline against the Magpies read an impressive 21 kicks and 14 handballs at 85 per cent efficiency, 10 marks, five goals and six inside 50s as his stellar start to the season continued.
Leon's 185 points was his highest ranked of the season so far and he's had at least 30 touches in four of his five games - 38 against Golden Square in round one, 30 against Eaglehawk in round two, 34 against Sandhurst in round three and Saturday's 35 against the Magpies.
Overall, Premier Data has Leon the No.3 ranked player in the BFNL with 674 points.
Leon's 185-point game against the Magpies ranks No.9 for the season, with the benchmark still being held by Gisborne forward Pat McKenna's 258-point performance against Castlemaine in round three.
The No.2 ranked player for the round was Kyneton defender Frazer Driscoll, who also racked up the most possessions across the competition on Saturday.
Driscoll amassed 178 ranking points against Kangaroo Flat for his game that featured 47 possessions (34 kicks and 13 handballs) and 12 marks, while he also rebounded the ball from the Tigers' defensive 50 13 times.
Driscoll was one of two players in round five to have more than 40 touches, with Maryborough's Aidan Hare racking up 46 disposals in the Magpies' loss to Eaglehawk.
In other round five player statistics, Golden Square's Jack Geary and Sandhurst's Lachlan Hood laid the most effective tackles with eight apiece, Strathfieldsaye's George Simpson was the most dominant ruckman with 54 hit outs, while team-mate Kallen Geary had the most score involvements with 10 in the Storm's six-point loss to Gisborne.
Gisborne on-baller Brad Bernacki remains well in front of the season rankings with 855 points, followed by Maryborough's Hare (761), South Bendigo's Leon (674), Castlemaine's Tommy Horne (618) and Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler (606) rounding out the top five.
RANKING POINTS
1. Cooper Leon (SB) 185
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 178
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 165
4. Tanner Nally (Sand) 150
5. Jackson Hood (Cas) 148
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 137
7. Liam Byrne (SB) 131
8. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 131
9. Joel Mullen (Eh) 127
10. Isaiah Miller (SB) 127
DISPOSALS
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 47
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 46
3. Jack Geary (GS) 36
4. Cooper Leon (SB) 35
5. Kallen Geary (Ss) 34
6. Liam Latch (Mb) 33
7. Baxter Slater (Ss) 33
8. Liam Barrett (GS) 32
9. Isaiah Miller (SB) 32
10. Mitch Comben (Kyn) 31
KICKS
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 34
2. Jackson Hood (Cas) 24
3. Tanner Nally (Sand) 23
4. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 22
5. Liam Barrett (GS) 22
6. Lachlan Butler (Mb) 22
7. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 21
8. Liam Latch (Mb) 21
9. Charles Langford (Eh) 21
10. Cooper Leon (Eh) 21
HANDBALLS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 30
2. Jack Geary (GS) 20
3. Nathan Horbury (SB) 18
4. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 17
5. Mitch Comben (Kyn) 17
6. Kallen Geary (Ss) 17
7. Liam Byrne (SB) 16
8. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 15
9. Billy Evans (Eh) 15
10. Noah Walsh (Sand) 14
MARKS
1. Lewin Davis (Eh) 16
2. James Schischka (Ss) 15
3. Charles Langford (Eh) 14
4. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 12
5. Ben Thompson (Eh) 12
6. Dillon Williams (Eh) 12
7. Tanner Nally (Sand) 11
8. Rhys Magin (Kyn) 11
9. Jack Thompson (Eh) 11
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 11
CLEARANCES
1. Liam Collins (KF) 12
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 11
3. Liam Byrne (SB) 9
4. Tom Cain (Cas) 8
5. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 7
6. Aiden Hare (Mb) 7
7. Baxter Slater (Ss)
8. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 7
9. Terry Reeves (GS) 6
10. Liam Latch (Mb) 6
HARD-BALL GETS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 10
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 8
3. Luke Ellings (Gis) 7
4. Baxter Slater (Ss) 6
5. Brad Bernacki (Gis)
6. Ben Eales (Gis) 6
7. Terry Reeves (GS) 5
8. Liam Collins (KF) 5
9. Liam Latch (Mb) 5
10. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 5
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Jack Geary (GS) 8
2. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 8
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 7
4. Daniel Clohesy (Ss) 7
5. Noah Walsh (Sand) 5
6. Kallen Geary (Ss) 6
7. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 5
8. Jake Thrum (GS) 5
9. Zavier Murley (GS) 5
10. Terry Reeves (GS) 5
INSIDE 50s
1. Liam Jacques (GS) 9
2. Liam Latch (Mb) 9
3. Michael Herlihey (SB) 9
4. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 8
5. Sam Thompson (Eh) 8
6. Ryan Hartley (GS) 7
7. Louis Phillips (Kyn) 7
8. Liam Collins (KF) 7
9. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 7
10. Billy Evans (Eh) 7
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Kallen Geary (Ss) 10
2. Billy Evans (Eh) 9
3. Ben Thompson (Eh) 9
4. Charles Langford (Eh) 9
5. Lewin Davis (Eh) 9
6. Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 9
7. Liam Byrne (SB) 9
8. Michael Herlihey (SB) 9
9. Tommy Horne (Cas) 9
10. Cameron Manuel (Kyn) 8
HIT OUTS
1. George Simpson (Ss) 54
2. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 44
3. James Orr (Kyn) 36
4. Will Allen (SB) 28
5. Matt Compston (GS) 25
6. Sam Nettleton (Cas) 24
7. Nick Lang (KF) 21
8. Max Johnson (KF) 20
9. Shaun Knott (Eh) 20
10. Patrick Chard (Mb) 19
RANKING POINTS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 855
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 761
3. Cooper Leon (SB) 674
4. Jack Geary (GS) 674
5. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 624
6. Tommy Horne (Cas) 618
7. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 615
8. Jake Thrum (GS) 606
9. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 606
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 601
DISPOSALS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 187
2. Jack Geary (GS) 179
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 171
4. Cooper Leon (SB) 155
5. Nathan Horbury (SB) 153
6. Liam Latch (Mb) 152
7. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 151
8. Noah Walsh (Sand) 149
9. Liam Collins (KF) 149
10. Jake Thrum (GS) 149
KICKS
1. Jake Thrum (GS) 119
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 109
3. Isaiah Miller (SB) 104
4. Cooper Leon (SB) 101
5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 98
6. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 97
7. Jack Geary (GS) 94
8. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 94
9. Liam Latch (Mb) 92
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 88
HANDBALLS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 93
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 89
3. Jack Geary (GS) 85
4. Billy Evans (Eh) 75
5. Noah Walsh (Sand) 73
6. Baxter Slater (Ss) 71
7. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 68
8. Nathan Horbury (SB) 65
9. Liam Byrne (SB) 64
10. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 63
MARKS
1. Cooper Leon (SB) 45
2. James Schischka (Ss) 43
3. Jake Thrum (GS) 42
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 40
5. Jayden Burke (GS) 39
6. Nathan Horbury (SB) 38
7. Michael Herlihey (SB) 38
8. Tanner Nally (Sand) 37
9. Ben Thompson (Eh) 37
10. Lewin Davis (Eh) 37
CLEARANCES
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 68
2. Liam Collins (KF) 48
3. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 41
4. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 39
5. Tommy Horne (Cas) 35
6. Billy Evans (Eh) 34
7. Lee Coghlan (Sand) 31
8. Noah Walsh (Sand) 31
9. Aiden Hare (Mb) 31
10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 30
HARD-BALL GETS
1. Tommy Horne (Cas) 33
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 27
3. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 27
4. Aiden Hare (Mb) 27
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 25
6. Liam Byrne (SB) 23
7. Jack Geary (GS) 22
8. Billy Evans (Eh) 22
9. Ben Eales (Gis) 20
10. Cooper Leon (SB) 20
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 41
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 37
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 30
4. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 25
5. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 25
6. Ben Eales (Gis) 24
7. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 24
8. Billy Evans (Eh) 24
9. Liam Byrne (SB) 23
10. Declan Slingo (Cas) 22
INSIDE 50s
1. Liam Collins (KF) 35
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 34
3. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 32
4. Michael Herlihey (SB) 31
5. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 29
6. Ryan Hartley (GS) 29
7. Tommy Horne (Cas) 27
8. Liam Latch (Mb) 27
9. Jake Thrum (GS) 27
10. Jack Geary (GS) 26
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 42
2. Joel Brett (GS) 37
3. Lewin Davis (Eh) 36
4. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 34
5. Lachlan Sharp (Ss) 34
6. Matt Panuccio (Ss) 32
7. Tommy Horne (Cas) 31
8. Jack Scanlon (Gis) 31
9. Matt Merrett (Gis) 30
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 30
HIT OUTS
1. Hamish Hosking (Sand) 261
2. James Orr (Kyn) 199
3. Matt Compston (GS) 163
4. Nick Lang (KF) 133
5. Jack Lawton (Eh) 107
6. George Simpson (Ss) 101
7. Ben Eales (Gis) 92
8. Ty Stewart (Mb) 79
9. Patrick Chard (Mb) 70
10. Sam Nettleton (Cas) 66
DISPOSALS
1. Golden Square 1980
2. Strathfieldsaye 1887
3. Gisborne 1869
4. Eaglehawk 1810
5. Sandhurst 1808
6. South Bendigo 1724
7. Kyneton 1598
8. Kangaroo Flat 1571
9. Maryborough 1434
10. Castlemaine 1320
KICKS
1. Golden Square 1238
2. Strathfieldsaye 1164
3. Gisborne 1145
4. Eaglehawk 1145
5. South Bendigo 1115
6. Kyneton 1057
7. Sandhurst 1032
8. Kangaroo Flat 962
9. Maryborough 899
10. Castlemaine 892
HANDBALLS
1. Sandhurst 776
2. Golden Square 742
3. Gisborne 724
4. Strathfieldsaye 723
5. Eaglehawk 665
6. Kangaroo Flat 609
7. South Bendigo 609
8. Kyneton 541
9. Maryborough 535
10. Castlemaine 428
MARKS
1. Golden Square 541
2. Strathfieldsaye 526
3. South Bendigo 516
4. Eaglehawk 505
5. Gisborne 469
6. Kyneton 405
7. Castlemaine 395
8. Sandhurst 392
9. Maryborough 354
10. Kangaroo Flat 328
MARKS INSIDE 50
1. Gisborne 116
2. Golden Square 111
3. Strathfieldsaye 98
4. Eaglehawk 79
5. South Bendigo 78
6. Kyneton 70
7. Sandhurst 59
8. Kangaroo Flat 44
9. Castlemaine 42
10. Maryborough 25
CLEARANCES
1. Gisborne 225
2. Sandhurst 220
3. Golden Square 206
4. Strathfieldsaye 198
5. Kangaroo Flat 184
6. Castlemaine 183
7. Kyneton 178
8. South Bendigo 177
9. Eaglehawk 167
10. Maryborough 161
CENTRE CLEARANCES
1. Golden Square 69
2. Gisborne 67
3. South Bendigo 63
4. Eaglehawk 62
5. Sandhurst 61
6. Maryborough 60
7. Kangaroo Flat 58
8. Strathfieldsaye 56
9. Castlemaine 54
10. Kyneton 51
INSIDE 50S
1. Golden Square 324
2. Gisborne 313
3. Kyneton 280
4. Strathfieldsaye 275
5. Eaglehawk 257
6. Kangaroo Flat 254
7. South Bendigo 254
8. Sandhurst 236
9. Castlemaine 170
10. Maryborough 162
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Kyneton 288
2. Sandhurst 264
3. Gisborne 227
4. South Bendigo 221
5. Strathfieldsaye 219
6. Golden Square 212
7. Castlemaine 208
8. Eaglehawk 193
9. Maryborough 156
10. Kangaroo Flat 152
TURNOVERS
1. Castlemaine 394
2. Sandhurst 393
3. Kangaroo Flat 369
4. Eaglehawk 364
5. Maryborough 362
6. Kyneton 358
7. Strathfieldsaye 340
8. Golden Square 325
9. Gisborne 318
10. South Bendigo 307
HIT OUTS
1. Sandhurst 275
2. Golden Square 248
3. Kyneton 241
4. Strathfieldsaye 240
5. Maryborough 207
6. Gisborne 202
7. Kangaroo Flat 195
8. Eaglehawk 191
9. South Bendigo 166
10. Castlemaine 119
