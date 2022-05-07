BFNL: Bloods kick first 12 goals on way to demolition of 'Maine at QEO

sport, local-sport, fnl, south, bendigo, castlemaine, first 12, goals, bendigofootball, league

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region | MAY 7, 2022 SOUTH Bendigo kicked the first 12 goals of the game on the way to a 114-point BFNL demolition of Castlemaine at the QEO on Saturday. The 23.13 (151) to 5.7 (37) victory was the Bloods' third in a row, with the writing already on the wall by quarter-time for Castlemaine that it was going to be a percentage-booster for South Bendigo. By quarter-time the fast-starting Bloods were already 50 points in front as the Magpies were held goal-less in the opening term for the third week in a row. From the midway point of the first term it was all one-way traffic in favour of the Bloods for the next two-and-a-half quarters. At the 14-minute mark of the opening quarter the Bloods were seven points in front, 1.3 to 0.2, before an avalanche of goals. Over the final 15 minutes of the quarter the Bloods kicked 7.1 to no score to quickly shrug off the Magpies' chances. The Bloods blitzed the Magpies 7-2 out of the centre square in the first term, their backline was superb in intercepting and then counter-attacking and their forward line functioned well with plenty of space. By quarter-time Kaiden Antonowicz - who switched between forward/mid throughout the game - Brock Harvey and Cooper Leon all had two goals for the Bloods. Antonowicz immediately posed a problem for the Bloods having already had three shots at goal in the first six minutes. After squandering his first three chances Antonowicz sparked the Bloods' succession of goals with a brilliant piece of play when he mopped up a spilled mark, gathered the ball, sprinted and nailed a brilliant checkside goal in the Rifle Brigade pocket. Leading 8.4 to 0.2 at quarter-time the Bloods added a further 13.7 to 3.2 over the next two quarters as they constantly made the Magpies pay for their turnovers and continued to dominate all over the ground. The Bloods had 12.4 on the board before the Magpies finally kicked their first goal of the game at the 18-minute mark of the second term when Dylan Hickey converted a set-shot from 45m. The Magpies gave away at least five 50m penalties over the course of the game, including three during the third term that all either resulted directly or in the lead-up to South Bendigo goals. In what was a disappointing result for the Magpies given they were out of the contest so early, they were able to salvage a positive and that was answering the challenge of coach Don Moran at three quarter-time to win the final term, which they narrowly did 2.3 to 2.2. For the Bloods, Isaiah Miller starred off half-back and was a constant source of drive, while gun on-baller Leon capped a superb game with a big scoreboard impact slotting six goals, Antonowicz finished with five, while tall Alex Ralph-Smith provided another avenue to goal with three majors. Midfielders Tom Cain and Tommy Horne were named the best for the Magpies, while returning forward Zac Denahy kicked two of their five goals. South Bendigo 8.4 14.5 21.11 23.13 (151) Castlemaine 0.2 1.4 3.4 5.7 (37) GOALS: South Bendigo: C.Leon 6, K.Antonowicz 5, A.Smith 3, B.Harvey 2, M.Herlihy 1, N.Horbury 1, J.Connolly 1, O.White 1, W.Keck 1, B.Torpey 1; Castlemaine: Z.Denahy 2, B.Keogh 1, W.Moran 1, D.Hickey 1. BEST: South Bendigo: I.Miller, C.Leon, M.Herlihy, N.Horbury, L.Byrne, D.Johnstone; Castlemaine: T.Cain, T.Horne, R.Pedretti, W.Moran, J.Chester, D.Slingo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

