BFNL: Eaglehawk, Kyneton impress in comfortable victories

sport, local-sport, BFNL, Eaglehawk, Kyneton

Eaglehawk and Kyneton banked four points each with strong BFNL round five wins on the road on Saturday. The Borough had few troubles in defeating Maryborough by 122 points at Princes Park, while the Tigers cruised to a 79-point win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park. Eaglehawk's 20.20 (140) to 2.6 (18) win was built around the midfield dominance of Billy Evans, Dillon Williams and Joel Mullen. Sam Dean kicked five goals, while Lewin Davis and Ben Thompson slotted three goals each. "We didn't cash in on the scoreboard as much as we'd probably have liked to,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said. "The good thing is we got through the game without any injuries. We can look forward to having next weekend off and then prepare for the Sandhurst game." The form of young duo Aidan Hare and Kya Lanfranchi was the highlight for the Magpies. Read more: Gisborne sinks Strathfieldsaye with late goal Read more: LVFNL round five review Read more: New ladder-leader after five rounds of HDFNL Hare, who would be winning the club best and fairest award by a good margin, was once again the Pies' best. "First quarter was ordinary, the second and third quarters were good, but when you run out of people the fourth quarter is really hard to stop a blowout,'' Maryborough coach Rick Andrews said. "Aidan Hare, Liam Latch and Kya Lanfranchi have been super for us. They're getting opportunities as young players that they mightn't have normally got and they're doing a great job. "I can't speak highly enough of those three kids." Kyneton's backline put the clamps on Kangaroo Flat with a dominant second half. Just 14 points split the two teams at the main break before the visitors kicked 12.6 to 1.6 in the second half, including a blistering 9.2 in the third term. The in-form Frazer Driscoll and Harrison Huntley were outstanding for the Tigers down back, while midfielder/forward Cameron Manuel kicked six goals. Liam Collins, Ryan O'Keefe - in his first game back from injury - and Mitch Rovers were best for a Roos' side that continues to battle to put together four quarters of solid footy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/51a1a8cd-f67e-49d8-9052-b685dbae5e3d.JPG/r195_129_4067_2317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg