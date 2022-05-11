Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the Go Bendigo: COVID-19 cases up in Greater Bendigo

Updated May 11 2022 - 5:29am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo records increase in coronavirus infections overnight

GREATER Bendigo has recorded 327 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, new figures from the Victorian government have shown.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.