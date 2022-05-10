A 67-year-old farmer has suffered burns to his foot after receiving an electric shock when his agricultural sprayed made contact with overhead high voltage powerlines.
Energy Safe Victoria is investigating the incident which happened at Kinypanial, near Korong Vale, at 5pm on Monday.
The man received the electric shock when jumping out of his sprayer cab to the ground.
He was airlifted to hospital in a non-critical condition.
ESV is urging Victorians to be aware of their surroundings following the incident.
"We are thinking about the farmer and his family and hope he's able to make a full recovery," ESV commissioner and chairperson Marnie Wiliams said.
"Unfortunately, this incident could have been avoided if he'd been more aware of his surroundings before starting work."
"It's so easy to forget that the simple act of looking up before you start work, could save your life or the life of a co-worker."
Last month ESV launched its 2022 Look Up and Live campaign, after 58 powerline-related incidents took place in January and February.
There were 214 reported incidents in 2021, 34 of which involved high voltage lines and four causing serious injury.
Visit https://esv.vic.gov.au/campaigns/look-up-and-live/ for more information.
