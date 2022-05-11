Serving up hospitality jobs in regional Victoria

Bendigo and Echuca will benefit from a state government program to create more jobs supporting hospitality venues and tourism in regional Victoria.
Minister for Employment Jaala Pulford today announced a $6 million initiative which would provide 240 jobseekers with hospitality and tourism traineeships to help address workforce shortages across the state.
Trainees will receive 12-months of secure employment, undertaking placements across regional businesses, while completing a Certificate III in Hospitality or Tourism.
To attract staff, trainees will be paid a wage supplement up to $10,000 above the relevant industry award over the 12-month period.
They will also receive one-on-one mentoring in the lead up to the traineeship and while on the job.
Roles will be prioritised for women over 45, people under 25, Aboriginal Victorians and people who are long-term unemployed.
The initiative will roll out across regional Victoria between now and mid-2023.
It will focus on hospitality and tourism centres of Bendigo and Echuca, as well as the South Coast, Geelong, Colac, Ballarat, Mildura and Gippsland .
Minister for Employment Jaala Pulford said the program was supported by the $250 million Jobs Victoria Fund, which is creating 10,000 steady and secure jobs for those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We work closely with these sectors and know this is their most pressing challenge - that's why we are taking these practical steps to ensure they are supported to succeed," she said.
Minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney agreed.
"Hospitality staff are in short supply, and it is a wonderful career choice - that's why we're backing more people with the skills they need to work in industries Victoria is famous for," she said.
People looking for work can register for the Jobs Victoria Online Hub and explore a range of other free employment support services on offer by visiting jobs.vic.gov.au.
