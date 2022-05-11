Bendigo Advertiser

State program serves up hospitality jobs in Bendigo and Echuca

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:05am, first published 4:30am
Serving up hospitality jobs in regional Victoria

Bendigo and Echuca will benefit from a state government program to create more jobs supporting hospitality venues and tourism in regional Victoria.

