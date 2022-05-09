news, local-news,

A BENDIGO woman who heard sounds coming from the living room of her house in the early hours of Sunday morning grabbed a baseball bat and went to confront an intruder, the Bendigo Magistrates Court was told yesterday. Police alleged the burglar had rifled through a vehicle in the carport of the home before entering the house via an unlocked rear door. A police statement held by the court said the man had struck at a nearby house the night before, stealing a brown leather wallet from the glove box of an unlocked car. More news: Progress update for new Bendigo law courts building The woman allegedly screamed when she saw a man wearing a black hoodie and holding a torch inside her home, prompting him the scream and run out the back door. The woman's partner woke up and chased the man through the door and into the backyard, the court documents alleged. Police were called and joined the search and allegedly discovered 24-year-old Travis Wingrave laying down on a shed roof of a neighbouring property. Police told the court they had negotiated with Mr Wingrave, of no fixed address, to come down from the roof, but he had refused and officers had climbed up and struggled with him before taking him into custody. More news: Regional mental health crisis A search allegedly revealed a pocket knife in Mr Wingrave's underpants and a stolen wallet in his possession. The police said that a handbag taken from the home was allegedly found on the ground nearby. Mr Wingrave has been charged with stealing, trespass, attempted car theft and possession of a controlled weapon at locations in Bendigo on May 7 and 8. He was remanded in custody and will return to court on June 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/c1e10a0a-23fe-41ab-a3c7-efc6b1adf59b.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg